AAA-Rated Weise Denim Jeans

New Weise Citadel single-layer riding jeans with AAA-rated protection.

New to the Weise collection, Citadel Jeans look and feel like regular denim, yet deliver the highest level of protection, with AAA rated CE-approval (to EN17092-2:2020).

Manufactured from a single layer of stretch 390gsm cotton denim blended with Dyneema®, they’re light, flexible, breathable, and also highly abrasion resistant. Double and triple-stitched main seams add extra strength where it matters most.

CE knee and hip armour comes fitted as standard and is removable, should you need to wash the jeans or wear them casually. Made by RE ZRO, the armour is lighter and more flexible than the majority of impact protection products on the market, and allows for greater breathability, eliminating hotspots, making it perfect for riding jeans. It is also recyclable and biodegradable in landfill.

The classic five-pocket layout offers plenty of places to carry wallet, change, etc, while the zipped fly and button waist give a secure fit with a familiar feel.

The no-rivet design helps protect paintwork from scratches, and the traditional fit with a semi boot cut sits comfortably over riding boots for a clean, timeless look.

Retailing at £199.99 including VAT, Weise Citadel jeans come in Egyptian Blue, in waist sizes 30” to 42”.

Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

