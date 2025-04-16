Bristol Bike Nights are back for 2025

Held at Fowlers on the first Friday of each month, from May through to September, Bristol Bike Nights are a popular fixture for riders from all directions, providing an opportunity to kick off the weekend in the company of fellow bikers.

Motorbikes and scooters of every style and size are welcome, so the car park is always packed with an amazing array of machines, from superbikes to scooters and everything in between.

At each event judges will select a Bike of the Night, which will win a prize plus a trophy, and go forward to compete for “Bike of the Season” in September.

Local bike clubs and charities are well represented, offering visitors a chance to find out more ways to enjoy life on two wheels and hone their riding skills. Among the regulars you will find Bristol Advanced Motorcyclists, Doc Bike, Mental Health Motorbikes, Blood Bikes and the TRF, with some new faces attending this year, such as RallyMoto and other well-known motorbike kit specialists.

Adding to the atmosphere is an upbeat soundtrack from Bristol’s own DJ Chunky and, if you need to refuel before riding home, freshly prepared burgers and hot dogs will be on sale along with soft drinks to wash them down.

Drop4gear photography will be on hand to capture the event, with photos of you and your bike available to download and save via the Fowlers Facebook page, and there will be a free-to-enter raffle with bike-themed prizes to be won.

Event Details: