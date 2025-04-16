Spring into Ashford for Classic Bikes

Classic Motorcycle Jumble and Bike Show returns to Ashford this Spring Bank Holiday.

The Ashford Classic Motorcycle Jumble is back this Spring May Bank Holiday (Monday 26th May) and thanks to its all-undercover, hardstanding venue at Ashford Livestock Market, there’s no need to worry about the unpredictable British Bank Holiday weather.

The Amos Hall Foyer will host the usual mix of privately-owned classic, vintage and veteran machines, alongside club stands. For those wishing to show their own machine(s), entry is now open to all Pre-2000 bikes – visit https://www.elkpromotions.co.uk/show-your-bike to find out more and book your spot.

To encourage younger riders into the classic scene, the Next Gen Award – and cash prize – will once again be presented to an under-30 rider with a pre-2000 machine. Last year’s winner, Andy Marks, impressed the judges and scooped the prize with his self-restored Norton International.

For restorers both young and old, there will be the usual array of classic motorcycle parts, tools, accessories and bikes on offer in the autojumble. Specialist traders and service providers will also be on hand to share their knowledge and advice. Advertisement

Workshop Clear-Out stalls are available at just £15 – which includes entry for two people – making it a great way to shift surplus spares. The popular free BikeMart returns too, giving visitors a chance to display and sell complete motorcycles. There’s no charge to use this area, just bring a bike and your entry ticket.

The Ashford Classic Motorcycle Jumble takes place at Ashford Livestock Market, Orbital Park, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB – just off the M20 at Junction 10/10a. There’s free parking and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Gates open to the public at 10am, and entry prices are frozen for the fifth year running, meaning adults pay just just £6 (accompanied under-16s go free).

Earlybird tickets are available for entry from 8am, and are still only £10. Tickets can be purchased online or paid for on the gate by card or cash.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other details can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk