Triumph Throttle Cables from Venhill

British motorcycle control specialists, Venhill, have added 14 new twin-action throttle cable kits to their catalogue, covering 21 years-worth of Triumph motorcycles.

The new range offers upgrades for a plethora of Hinkley models produced between 1999 and 2020, including the Street Triple, Daytona, Tiger, Bonneville, and Sprint.

Following months of painstaking development work in Venhill’s UK factory, the cables have been carefully engineered to match the OE parts. Venhill’s team has recreated the precise bends, adjusters, dust caps and other components needed for a perfect fit – making them a straightforward swap for the stock cables.

Made to Venhill’s premium Featherlight specification, the cables offer a smoother throttle action and improved durability, delivering an instant upgrade in both performance and reliability.

Each set features marine-grade stainless steel inner wires to minimise stretch and PFTE (‘teflon’) liners to reduce friction – resulting in a lighter feel and reduced need for regular lubrication.

They’re also ‘Bird-caged’ – a special process applied to the end of the inner cable wires, which allows solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger. This increases strength and durability, helping to prevent cable breakage under repeated stress and pressure.

All cables are made to order in Venhill’s UK factory, so there are no long lead times. Kits can be ordered with extra length to accommodate non-standard handlebars, and finished in a range of colours to complement paint schemes.

The new fitments cover the following model groups:

675 Street Triple

675 and 955i Daytona

800 and 1050 Tiger

865 Bonneville SE

900 Thruxton and Scrambler

955i and 1050 Speed Triple

955, 955i and 1050 Sprint RS, ST and GT

All kits retail at £35.29 including VAT. Ordering is quick and easy, using the handy Part Finder at www.venhill.co.uk. Extra length and colour options can also be chosen before checkout.

