New 2025 Tricity 300

The Tricity 300 has the technology to make commuting simple, easy, and enjoyable.

Featuring Yamaha’s Leaning Multi-Wheel steering system that offers enhanced feelings of stability and confidence, this 3-wheel scooter can transform its rider’s lifestyle by making anywhere in the city easier to reach.

With its sleek and contemporary styling as well as a premium specification and leading build quality, the Tricity 300 is the flagship of Yamaha’s 3-wheel scooter family. It is also the lightest model in its class, making it highly manoeuvrable and easy to park – underlining this model’s suitability for a wide range of customers looking for a better way to live their daily lives.

With its Standing Assist system, the Tricity 300 can temporarily lock in an upright position at low speeds (below 10 km/h), allowing feet-up waiting at traffic lights – and when the lights turn green, the system automatically unlocks as the throttle is opened.

The Tricity 300 can be ridden with a B driving license*, giving all car owners a refreshing alternative to city traffic and the freedom to move with ease when commuting in the city.

The latest model features a lighter exhaust with a premium finish and a powerful 300cc EURO5+ engine, delivering plenty of torque for instant acceleration and strong performance when commuting on the highway over longer distances. It also comes in a new Milky White color alongside Zen Green and Power Grey.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws. Additionally, Yamaha recommends all riders to take a motorcycle training course before riding any two or three wheeled vehicles.

