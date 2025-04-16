Verge Next Is Making the Innovative Verge Motorcycles Technology Available to All Manufacturers of Two-Wheelers

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Verge Motorcycles is making the wishes of industry operators come true by launching Verge Next, a new B2B-unit that brings the innovative technology solutions first seen in Verge bikes to within reach of all businesses making two-wheeled vehicles.

Technology company Verge Motorcycles has succeeded in revolutionising the idea of what is possible for two-wheeled vehicles with its ground-breaking electric motorcycles. Verge Motorcycles are now expanding their operations by launching the new Verge Next unit, which commercialises this advanced technology for use by other bike manufacturers. Verge Next offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for improving ride comfort, performance, and cost-efficiency for all two-wheeled vehicles from scooters to motorcycles and mopeds to electric bicycles.

The launch of Verge Next is a reaction to the many messages that Verge has been receiving from industry operators all over the world. Dozens of companies have expressed interest in the unique Verge technologies, especially the Donut motor developed by partner enterprise Donut Lab , which is available through Verge Next for two-wheelers too, and in various sizes. Some companies are already planning on incorporating them into their own models in the near future.

“Over the last few years, Verge Motorcycles has paved the way for the future of motorcycles. Now, we are responding to the wishes of several manufacturers to gain access to our technology platform and components for use in their own vehicles. Verge Next is an ever-developing ecosystem, allowing industry operators to improve the safety, driveability, and other key characteristics of their products. We have discussed potential partnerships with several manufacturers, and, with Verge Next, we are able to establish new B2B arrangements even better than before”, says Verge Motorcycles CEO Tuomo Lehtimäki.

Verge Motorcycles will continue to focus on the development and manufacture of electric motorcycles. Verge Next will now take over the licensing and sales of the technology solutions used in the company’s bikes to meet the needs of the global two-wheeler industry.

“Our goal is to help manufacturers develop even better and more innovative electric vehicles. With Donut Lab making these exciting technologies available to the entire industry, the Verge Next team features extremely high-level competence especially in the development and manufacture of two-wheeled vehicles using these unique innovations”, says Donut Lab CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Verge Motorcycles Marko Lehtimäki.