Career first win for Masia

From the fifth row of the grid Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) became the fifth different winner in WorldSSP this season.

The Spaniard came from behind on the last lap to attack Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) at Turn 20 and claim the victory.

Starting from pole position Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) led four laps but had no answer to the leading duo in the final laps.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) led five laps before crashing at one third race distance. It was the first mistake that the Italian has made this season but he continues to lead the championship standings by 36 points.

Masia’s fastest lap guarantees him the pole position for Race 2 in front of Oncu and Mahias. Despite his crash Manzi will line-up fourth on the grid ahead of fellow crasher Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse). Advertisement

P1 – Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura)

“This was a difficult race but we managed it really well. I focused on keeping a strong rhythm and not making mistakes. I wasn’t sure if I could go for the win in the final laps but I trusted myself and the confidence the team has in me. I felt strong on the brakes so I waited until the last moment to make the move. I wanted to make sure there was no chance for a response from Can. That was my tactic and it worked. This victory confirms that we are strong and that I’m fast. It also shows that the team is doing a great job. I’m really happy for myself, my family, everyone around me and for the whole team.”

Race 1 Results

1. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura)

2. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +0.137s

3. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +7.997s

4. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +14.560s

5. Aldi Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +14.796s

6. Corentin Perolari (Honda Racing World Supersport) +14.884s

Fastest lap: Jaume Masia (Ducati) – 1’34.403s – new lap record

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com