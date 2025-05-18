Buis bounces back to win

Race 2 Highlights

A rain shower as the riders made their way around the warm-up lap saw Race 2 reduced to ten laps for the Supersport 300 field. When the race got underway Petr Svoboda (Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM) was the lone front runner who opted for wet tyres but the gamble didn’t pay off and the home rider retired mid-way through the race.

A nine rider battle went the distance with Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) claiming the honours on the run to the line. The double World Champion crashed on the final lap of Race 1 but stayed out of trouble today to win the race having led out of the final corner.

Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) tried to slipstream Buis on the run to the line with Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) third with a tenth of a second covering the podium.

Championship Highlights

Buis retakes the championship lead but just four points cover the top three in the standings with Julio Garcia and Benat Fernandez closing this weekend.

Kawasaki holds a four point advantage over KTM in the Manufacturer Standings.

P1 – Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

“The start of the race was a bit chaotic because none of the riders knew which tyre to choose due to the rain. Eventually, I saw that all the riders were using slicks, so I put on slicks too. During the race, the track started to dry up, and from lap 3 onwards, it was completely dry. I tried to stay in the leading positions and it worked out. After yesterday this is very important because I made a mistake in Race 1. To come back with a victory is very important for the championship.”



Race 2 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

2. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.045s

3. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.095s

4. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.167s

5. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.215s

6. Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) +0.393s

Fastest lap: Julio Garcia (Kawasaki) – 1’46.347s

Championship standings

1. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) 100 points

2. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) 97

3. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) 96

4. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) 77

5. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) 69

6. Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) 58

