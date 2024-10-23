2025 Honda CMX500 Rebel

The CMX500 Rebel, Honda’s hugely popular A2 licence-friendly 500cc parallel twin-cylinder compact cruiser, receives updates to ride comfort, visual impact and LCD display for 25YM. Standard specification includes assist/slipper clutch, LED lighting and gear position indicator. As in 24YM, the ‘S’ version with factory-fitted accessories (headlight cowl, all-black fork covers and gaiters plus a diamond-stitch style seat) remains available.

1. Introduction

For many riders in their early 20s – Generation Z, who have grown up through the digital age – motorcycles mean so much more than just transport. They need to represent a lifestyle, an attitude, and allow them to express their own individual identity.

These riders’ expectations are different to those of the motorcycling mainstream and the machines that speak to them reflect this. They must fit in with their life but also contain the potential for further individualisation. Fusing tradition and ground-breaking new ideas and perspectives, the CMX500 Rebel set out to be that motorcycle.

Showcasing a classic, timeless look but imbued with a forward-looking, contemporary style all its own, the CMX500 Rebel was an instant hit on its introduction in 2017 and has been popular ever since, becoming the best-selling European model in the ‘custom’ category in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

For 20YM, its ergonomics and practicality were boosted thanks to a revised seat and suspension settings, and the introduction of a gear position indicator. Both the headlight and taillight were new, and the addition of LED indicators meant all lighting became LED. A revised exhaust system, including new exhaust sensor, ensured EURO5 compliance. 21YM saw the Rebel family expand across Europe with the introduction of the CMX1100.

Learn more about the 2025 CMX1100 Rebel here

Accessible, easy to ride and easy to live with, the CMX500 Rebel goes its own way but also acts as blank canvas, ready for whatever its owner’s imagination has in store. It receives further updates for 25YM to keep it fresh, plus a revised palette of standard paint choices, as well as super-cool exclusive colour for the ‘S’ Edition.

2. Model Overview

Development of the Rebel began in North America, with an outlook geared toward firing the imagination of a younger generation of riders in a different way to traditional cruiser motorcycles. Powered by a 471cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, with strong bottom end torque and a smooth, linear power delivery, the Rebel is A2 licence friendly. For 25YM the engine has been updated with new ECU settings and OBD2-2 exhaust sensor.

The Rebel has been designed to be a slim motorcycle with a low seat height making it easy, and unintimidating to manage at low speeds. The riding position is relaxed and neutral, with gently outstretched arms matched to mid-mounted footpegs. Alongside visual paint upgrades, updates for 25YM focus on rider comfort: the seat material is new, whilst the handlebar position has been optimised, and the rear shock bump stop rubbers re-shaped. Also, the LCD display is now more visible in bright light.

The CMX500 Rebel’s tubular steel frame draws fresh, contemporary lines into stripped-back, fat-tyred ‘bobber’ style. Blacked out to the maximum, with the minimum of paint, it switches from solo-only to pillion-possible via two bolts.

The 25YM CMX500 Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

Mat Dim Gray Metallic **NEW**

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

The 25YM CMX500 Rebel ‘S’ Edition will be available in the following colour option:

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

Candy Energy Orange **NEW**

3. Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Lean and low ‘bobber’ styling an exercise in minimalist design

Negative LCD display with even stronger visibility in bright light

Rider’s seat now more comfortable; pillion pad and rear pegs easily removed for customisation

Factory-fitted Genuine Honda Accessories ‘S’ option remains available

Two key words ran throughout the Rebel’s development programme: ‘Simple’ and ‘Raw’. But to do so much with so little is an art form in itself, an exercise in minimalist design where every detail matters.

And the 25YM Rebel does not disappoint; rolling on fat tyres, a low and lean ‘bobber’ silhouette crowned by the signature steeply raked 11.2L fuel tank, and newly optimised for comfort fat handlebars. From every angle of its stripped back form, it expresses an off-beat individuality.

Everything that can be is blacked out, accentuating the Rebel’s lithe design as well as underlining the subtle paintwork. All lighting is LED, and the evocative round headlight features a compact 175mm diameter lens and die-cast aluminium mount. The ultra-thin oval tail-light and licence plate light match the Rebel’s low-down stance; mini circular LED indicators measure only 55mm in diameter, with a circular position light included in the front indicators.

The speedo is a compact 100mm dial with negative LCD display and white backlight – now more readable in bright light conditions – and is both striking and effective. Relaying key data, the unit features a gear position indicator and fuel consumption display. The ignition is housed below the left side of the fuel tank.

Rider comfort has been improved for the 25YM through the use of a new urethane foam material for the seat. Both pillion pad and rear footpegs are easily removed to help transition between pillion and single occupancy, as well as allowing a range of accessories from the comprehensive line-up to be fitted. Optional extras include a rear rack, backrest, tank pads, flyscreen, nylon or leather saddlebags and much more.

The ‘S’ edition continues for 25YM and comes complete with factory-fit headlight cowl with smoke screen, retro front fork covers and gaiters and a special brown diamond-stitch style seat and bronze wheels.

3.2 Engine

471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine, A2 licence compatible

Torque heavy bottom-end delivers an effortless ride

120mm ‘shotgun’ style exhaust provides a suitable cruiser soundtrack

The 471cc 8-valve, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine is shared across Honda’s extensive range of A2 licence machines. For cruising duties, revised PGM-FI fuel injection mapping as well as bespoke valve and ignition timings mean its character has always been focussed on a torque-heavy bottom-end output, with smooth and linear delivery throughout the rev-range. Punchy maximum torque of 43.3Nm torque @ 6,000rpm combines with peak power of 34kW @ 8,500rpm.

It’s a power unit that strikes a great balance between physical size and flexible output. Bore and stroke is set at 67mm x 66.8mm respectively, with compression ratio set at 10.7:1. Internally the cylinder head uses roller rocker arms; shim-type valve adjustment allows them to be light, for lower valve-spring load and reduced friction.

A silent (SV Chain) cam chain has the surface of its pins treated with Vanadium, reducing friction with increased protection against dust. Inlet valve diameter is 26.0mm with exhaust valve diameter of 21.5mm.

Friction is reduced by the addition of striations on the piston skirt (a finish that increases surface area, introducing gaps in which oil can flow for better lubrication). An AB 1 salt bath process, used after isonite nitriding, forms a protective oxidisation membrane.

The crankshaft pins are phased at 180° and a primary couple-balancer sits behind the cylinders, close to the bike’s centre of gravity. The primary and balancer gears use scissor gears, reducing noise. The crank counterweight is specifically shaped for couple-balance and its light weight allows the engine to spin freely, with reduced inertia.

The crankcases use centrifugally cast thin-walled sleeves. Their internal design reduces the ‘pumping’ losses that can occur with a 180° phased firing order. A deep oil sump holds 3.2L. Slick to use up or down, the six-speed gearbox is designed to offer effortless changes, especially around town. An assist/slipper clutch makes the shift lighter and smoother, and controls rear wheel ‘hop’ on rapid downshifting.

The 2-1 exhaust scrubs spent gases in its catalyser, which then speeds them through its first chamber into the second resonator chamber; the sound produced has a heavy-duty pulsing feel that fits the torque delivery. Breathing through a 120mm diameter ‘shotgun’ style muffler a Linear Air Flow (LAF) sensor, revised ECU settings and new OBD2-2 exhaust sensor ensure EURO5+ compliance.

3.3 Chassis

Low slung tubular steel frame with newly optimised handlebar position

Compliant, supple damping front and rear; shocks nitrogen charged with revised bump stop rubbers

130/90-16 front and 150/80-16 rear tyres

Facilitating the Rebel’s low-slung look is an attractive tubular steel frame that grips the engine in three places. Designed to be as narrow as possible around the rider’s inseam, the frame includes an innovative rear loop that separates the thicker seat from the textured metal mudguard. At the rear, the bolt-on cast aluminium subframe provides further scope for customisation.

Trail is set at 110mm with 28° rake; the 30° off-set of the forks, combined with a 1490mm wheelbase allows for a low 690mm seat height. The Rebel’s footpeg placement ensures a natural, comfortable riding position, with balanced and neutral steering. The handlebar position has been finely tuned for 25YM to further rider comfort.

At 230mm apart, the 41mm front fork stanchions are set wide for handling rigidity, comfort and style; spring rates and oil volume are optimised to give compliant damping and a smooth ride. The tubular steel swingarm has a 45mm diameter and works twin, nitrogen-charged shock absorbers that feature 5 step preload settings and revised bump stop rubbers that have been re-profiled for a smoother ride.

Dunlop tyres are fitted as standard sized 130/90-16 front and 150/80-16 rear. The classical style of the 16-inch cast aluminium wheels is crisp and simple, with the 296mm front disc acting as mirror to the spoke pattern. A twin-piston front caliper is matched by a single-piston rear.

4. Accessories

As a motorcycle born to be accessorised, there is an extensive range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available individually or as part of specially curated packs that are ready to bolt straight on to the CMX500 Rebel.

The Style Pack (note: not compatible with Special version) is designed to highlight the custom appearance of the Rebel, by adding:

Front Fork Boots & Covers

Side Tank Pads

Rider Seat (available in Brown or Black)

Passenger Comfort Seat (available in Brown or Black)

Headlight Cowl

The Comfort Pack is a versatile collection of parts designed to enhance both rider and pillion’s comfort and convenience:

12V Socket

Passenger Backrest (available in Brown or Black)

Heated Grips

The Travel Pack is a collection of accessories which turn the Rebel into a long-distance tourer and travel companion:

Rear Carrier

Right Saddle Bag & Support

Left Saddle Bag & Support

The following accessories are also available:

Solo Carrier

Leather ‘throw-over’ Saddle Bags

High Windscreen

Meter Visor

Center Tank Pad

Adjustable Brake Lever

Accessory Box

5 Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke, 4 valve DOHC parallel twin Displacement (cc) 471 Bore x Stroke (mm) 67 mm x 66.8 mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Max. Power Output 34 kW at 8,500 rpm Max. Torque 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm Max Speed 153km/h Oil Capacity 3.2 L Starter E-Starter FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Tank Capacity 11.2 L CO2 Emissions WMTC 84 g/km Fuel Consumption 3.6 L/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Type AGM Battery Capacity 12 V 7.4 Ah DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate, assist and slipper clutch Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Diamond steel CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2,205 mm x 810 mm x 1,090 mm Wheelbase 1,490 mm Caster Angle 28° Trail 110 mm Seat Height 690 mm Ground Clearance 125 mm Kerb Weight* 191 kg (Special Edition – 192kg) Turning radius 2.8 m SUSPENSION Suspension Front 41 mm telescopic forks: 121 mm travel Suspension Rear Showa twin shock: 95 mm travel WHEELS Wheels Front 16M/C x MT3.00 Wheels Rear 16M/C x MT3.50 Tyres Front 130/90-16M/C (67H) Tyres Rear 150/80-16M/C (71H) BRAKES ABS Type Two-channel Brakes Front Single 296 mm discs with Nissin axial-mount two piston calipers Brakes Rear Single 240 mm disc with single piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments LCD Meter with Speedometer, clock, gear position Headlight LED Taillight LED Security System HISS

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html