Moto2: Ogura eyes title win on take two in Thailand

Moto2: Ogura Eyes Title Win On Take Two In ThailandPhillip Island treated us to a Moto2™ spectacle as Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) went toe-to-toe in a final lap blockbuster, with the former coming out on top.

And now, it’s the two Spaniards who act as the chief candidates who are in charge of trying to stop Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) from clinching the title this weekend.

With a P4 finish behind his two main title rivals and the phenomenal Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Ogura extended his Championship advantage to 65 points over Canet. Aldeguer sits 66 points adrift, as does Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) after the Spaniard picked up a P9 finish.

So what does this mean? Well, no matter where Canet, Aldeguer and Garcia finish, if Ogura ends Sunday’s race inside the top five, he’ll be the 2024 World Champion. If Canet doesn’t win, then a P6 (or better) will also be good enough too. Basically, with trips to Malaysia and Valencia to come, Ogura needs to be 51 points clear by the end of play in Thailand to be crowned.

Meanwhile, after missing the Japanese and Australian GPs through injury, the Thai fans will hope Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) will be passed fit to ride on Thursday in front of his home crowd too, and able to put on a show in his last intermediate class race at Buriram.

The stakes have reached boiling point in Buriram in Moto2™. Will this be the weekend Ogura collects his first Grand Prix title, or will the celebrations be put on ice for another week? We’ll find out at 13:15 local time (UTC+7) on Sunday afternoon.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

