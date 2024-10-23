Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Whether working on a bike, prepping at a trackday, or storing your machine for winter, the R&G Workshop Paddock Stands are the perfect option.

Alongside single-sided and front and rear stands, the range has recently been expanded with the addition of a new front headlift option.

R&G’s latest Workshop Paddock Stands have been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring they are an essential addition to any workshop or garage. Each stand has been built to withstand the toughest challenges of motorcycle maintenance and can support up to 200kg, making them suitable for use across a wide range of machines.

At the rear, the R&G Workshop Paddock Stand range includes a choice of standard fitment alongside left-hand and right-hand single-sided options. At the front, there is an option to lift the bike via the underside of the fork legs, or the new headlift option for those needing to undertake more extensive work on the front of the bike.

Each stand comes with larger wheels compared to any on the market, offering riders greater manoeuvrability, while extended handles provide increased leverage and smoother, easier lifting. Each stand is finished with a black powder-coating to create a premium and stylish look.

Currently available for a broad range of motorcycles, prices for the R&G Workshop Paddock Stand range start from £58.33 (exc. VAT) and they are available from R&G here.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / info@rg-racing.com or an R&G Sales Agent.