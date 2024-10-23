Marc Marquez Signs Memorabilia Deal So Fans Can Own A Piece Of His History

As one of the most dominant riders in MotoGP™ history, the legacy of Marc Márquez is already monumental.

Now, fans will be able to own a piece of history and celebrate his journey to the top, thanks to a new memorabilia partnership with MotoGP™ Authentics. Run by Memento Exclusives, under licence of Dorna Sports, the UK-based memorabilia specialist will bring fans closer to the popular rider through exclusive items.

The partnership will be activated with the launch of a limited run of signed trophy plaques that pay tribute to Márquez’s 2013 triumph. The MotoGP™ Championship Trophy is an incredible work of art that is made by the famous designer, Marc Garcia Rojals. There is only one original trophy in the world, with every Champion having their plaque and name added to the “Champions Tower”. After which, each new Champion receives a replica to take home. These replica trophy plaques recreate those seen on the trophy and are also made by the same designer as the original.

This limited run of autographed collectibles is just the beginning, with plenty more memorabilia expected to hit the online shop over the coming months.

This exclusive deal with MotoGP™ Authentics further cements Márquez’s status as one of the most influential riders in motorcycle racing. He has enjoyed a phenomenal career in MotoGP™, setting numerous records and achieving incredible success. As of 2024, he has secured eight World Championships across all classes, including six MotoGP™ titles (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019). Márquez had his MotoGP™ debut in 2013 and became the youngest premier-class Champion at just 20 years old. He followed this with a standout 2014 season, winning 13 of 18 races – the most wins ever in a single MotoGP™ season at the time.

Fans can visit motogpauthentics.com to shop the collection.

Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives & MotoGP™ Authentics commented:

“Welcoming Marc Márquez onboard as the latest rider associated with MotoGP™ Authentics is a huge moment in our own history. This is a massive opportunity for fans to own exclusive pieces of memorabilia to celebrate the career of one of the all-time greats. This partnership cements our position as racing memorabilia experts, allowing fans closer access to their favourite riders and the ability to own the moment.”