2025 Honda Cmx1100 Rebel

Honda’s duo of big-bore Rebel cruisers become a trio with addition of the new ‘street custom’ CMX1100SE. All three share the well-proven 1,084cc twin-cylinder engine, now with bolstered low- and mid-range torque, as well as more power. The Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) option receives low-speed running upgrades to increase usability. Other updates comprise a more ergonomic riding position and new five-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and USB-C socket. Technical highlights include Throttle By Wire (TBW) control, three default riding modes plus two USER customised modes, three-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and cruise control.

1. Introduction

Honda’s A2 licence-friendly 500cc twin-cylinder CMX500 Rebel, released in 17YM, fused tradition with ground-breaking new ideas to capture younger riders for whom a motorcycle is so much more than just transport; riders for whom their motorcycle is a lifestyle, an attitude, an expression of individual identity.

The Rebel’s combination of timeless ‘bobber’ style and unique, forward-looking, contemporary detailing earned it immediate popularity in its first sales season. And it has been far from a one-year wonder: in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the CMX500 Rebel was the best-selling custom style machine in Europe. Accessible, easy to ride and live with, by going its own way the Rebel proved an accomplished success in standard trim. And, as a blank canvas for customisation, it has been a machine more than ready for whatever its owner’s imagination has had in store for it.

For 21YM, where the CMX500 Rebel led, a new motorcycle followed: The CMX1100 Rebel. It took the essence of what made the smaller bike so special and added more performance, more character, and a wealth of Honda’s most advanced technology.

Armed with all the above, the CMX1100 Rebel offered a step up – or across from a different segment altogether – for a wide range of riders looking for something that bit different. In 23YM, the family expanded once again with the introduction of the CMX1100T Rebel, a dedicated Touring version ready to answer the call of the open road.

For 25YM the big Rebel builds on the blocks of continued success and receives a host of upgrades to engine performance, comfort, riding ergonomics and technology.

Plus, there’s a new addition: the CMX1100SE Rebel – an ‘out of the box’ Special Edition factory custom that drips street character thanks to Genuine Honda Accessories. As ever, and in whichever variant, the CMX1100 Rebel’s combination of performance, specification and accessibility will continue to resonate with riders across Europe.

2. Model Overview

The CMX1100 Rebel has a dual personality. It’s been designed for a leisurely laidback cruise, but also to offer an exciting riding experience when a twisty road presents itself. Riders moving up from smaller bikes will appreciate the manageable dimensions and weight while more experienced riders will find instant, accessible enjoyment from the chassis’ handling potential, thanks to its stiff tubular steel frame, quality naked bike-spec suspension and high-powered braking.

A more relaxed riding position is a key 25YM update: the handlebars move rearward and up, the footpegs forward and the seat is now 10mm thicker with overall seat height a very manageable 710mm. All-comers will love the character and performance of the 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine (as used by the CRF1100L Africa Twin). Especially for 25YM because, like its adventure-ready sibling, it has been re-tuned with a higher compression ratio to give even stronger low- and mid-range punch, with characterful delivery plus an enhanced, evocative exhaust note.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) management brings with it sophisticated rider aids: there are three default riding modes and two user defined options that allows control over a number of different parameters to suit riding conditions or rider mood, including engine power delivery, engine braking, the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (with integrated Wheelie Control), and the shift schedule of the optional Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which is itself updated for smoother low-speed response.

As a 21st century bobber, the big Rebel’s stripped-back style speaks volumes with its minimalism. Steel mudguards front and rear sit atop fat tyres; the circular headlight mixes old school looks with new school LED technology. A new five-inch TFT display features customisable screens and the smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync. The USB-C socket also now locates on the left of the unit.

The 25YM CMX1100 Rebel will be available in the following colour option:

Pearl Hawkseye Blue **NEW**

The 25YM CMX1100T Rebel will be available in the following colour option:

Iridium Gray Metallic **NEW**

The 25YM CMX1100T SE Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

Flare Orange Metallic **NEW**

Mat Ballistic Black Metallic **NEW**

3.1 Styling & Equipment

The CMX1100 Rebel offers a simple, raw and ‘unprocessed’ look created by the same US-based Honda R&D studio that laid down the style of the CMX500 Rebel. Long and low, with narrow body crowned by the sculpted 13.6L flangeless fuel tank, its minimalist presence has real depth, with proportions that are complemented naturally with a rider on board.

Both front and rear mudguards are drawn from 1mm-thick steel and mounted on die-cast aluminium brackets. The low set 175mm diameter headlight has a classic form but houses four LED bulbs with thick inner lenses for a well-defined frontal signature. The small 55mm circular indicators, too, have classic looks but the oval, clear-lensed LED taillight strikes a contemporary note and chimes with other Rebel details.

Replacing the circular instrument display of the previous design is a new, five-inch full colour TFT screen which uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. By sealing the gap between the cover glass and TFT screen with resin, glare is reduced, and backlight transmittance improved. It’s customisable between Bar, Circle and Simple display patterns and offers the IOS/Android smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync.

This feature – alongside a simplified, easy-to-use, backlit 4-way toggle-switch on the left handlebar – allows straightforward, on-screen turn-by-turn navigation as well as the option (via a Bluetooth helmet headset) for the rider to make calls or listen to music using Honda RoadSync. All an owner has to do is download the Honda RoadSync app from either the Play Store or the App Store, connect to the CMX1100 Rebel, and go. Relocating from under the seat the USB-C port is now sited on the left side of the display for convenience and ease of connection.

As before, the Rebel rider can go solo or carry a passenger (the rear seat pad quickly and easily unbolts) and under the seat there’s a handy 3L storage compartment. The ignition key locates on the left side of the frame and opens the seat without having to be removed from the ignition. For long highway days, cruise control is fitted as standard.

The CMX1100T Rebel is designed for the rider that wants all the potential the standard bike offers, but also the ability to cover larger distances with even greater in-built comfort and useful carrying capacity. The fork-mounted half-fairing, available only on the CMX1100T Rebel, is both stylishly evocative and – with its bespoke stubby screen – offers good wind deflection. Hard rear panniers with hinged top lids blend in perfectly and offer a full 35 litres carrying capacity (right 16L, left 19L), an additional 11 litres compared to the nylon accessory saddle bags.

And joining the Rebel roster for 25YM is the street custom chic of the CMX1100SE Rebel. It’s the first factory Honda (apart from the legendary RC213V-S) to wear bar-end mirrors; these are a stylish, aluminium-cut, anti-glare design. Other factory-fit accessories include colour matched nose cowl, specially designed fork leg gaiters and short, sporty front mudguard. A diamond-stitch seat adds style and extra comfort while an anodised radiator cover marks out the SE difference.

3.2 Engine

Higher compression ratio delivers boost to power and torque response with enhanced ‘pulse’ feel

Rebel-specific valve timing and heavy mass flywheel

Exhaust tuned for engaging character

The CMX1100 Rebel’s 1,084cc SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine is derived from that of the CRF1100 Africa Twin which, for 24YM received a major (and very noticeable) boost in low- and mid-range torque with no loss of peak power.

And, for 25YM, the CMX1100 Rebel gets the same upgrade giving a sporting edge to its cruising abilities. Bore remains 92mm with 81.5mm stroke; compression ratio is 10.5:1 (from 10.1:1) and the engine now produces 65kW @ 7,250rpm. But for a bike like this it’s all about torque and while peak output stays the same – 98Nm @ 4,750rpm – response is much stronger, from the bottom of the rev range up, 32% more than the Africa Twin engine.

Honda engineers have further tailored the powerful, characterful engine to the CMX1100 Rebel through the use of a model-specific camshaft and flywheel, which help emphasise the natural pulses of the engine.

A 270° phased crankshaft and uneven firing interval ensure character. But unique to the big Rebel a heavy mass flywheel and dedicated valve timing/lift generate an even stronger ‘pulse’ feel, alongside the exhaust design. And, in keeping with the Rebel’s dual personality, the engine pulse changes from one that responds harmoniously at low revs to all throttle inputs, to a more boisterous, sensation-heightening ‘throb’ as rpm rises.

Engine management is via Throttle By Wire (TBW) and PGM-FI, with revised settings to match the new engine, plus new inlet trumpets feeding the throttle bodies from a 7L airbox. Adding to riding satisfaction is the exhaust note, which has been tuned to deliver a deep, low-frequency sound pulse through the 5.3L oval-section muffler below 4,000rpm married to a powerful, high-frequency note as rpm climbs.

Compact dimensions (thanks to the Unicam drive train and semi-dry sump crankcase) centralise mass neatly, make for a low centre of gravity with maximum ground clearance when coupled with the Rebel’s low-slung frame design.

The crankcases split horizontally, and the water pump is housed within the clutch casing with a thermostat integrated into the cylinder head; both six-speed manual and DCT versions of the engine share common crankcases with only minor external differences. Secondary vibrations are neutralised by the mutually reciprocating motion of the pistons, while primary inertial and coupling vibrations are cancelled by use of biaxial balance shafts. The water and oil pumps are driven by the balancer shafts.

A crank pulsar – with relator teeth spaced at 10° intervals – manages misfire detection and an OBD2-2 sensor has been sited downstream of the catalyser for emissions compliance. In addition Linear Air Flow (LAF) sensors in the downpipes give accurate measurement of the air/fuel mixture ratio.

3.3 Engine Electronics

Throttle By Wire (TBW) control

Three default riding modes to choose from optimised to new engine character, plus two USER defined modes

3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control refined for 25YM

TBW manages engine performance and character, plus the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with integrated Wheelie Control. There are three pre-set modes for the rider to choose covering a wide variety of riding conditions; all rider aids have been revised for the new engine output and character. Mode selection is managed from the left-hand switchgear; an indicator in the instrument display activates when HSTC is working.

STANDARD offers a middle setting for engine power delivery (P) engine braking (EB) and HSTC, delivering a relaxed ride at low rpm and speeds, while unleashing much more of the Rebel’s potential as the revs rise.

RAIN transmits low P delivery and EB, matched to high HSTC, for relaxed riding and extra reassurance on wet or slippery surfaces.

SPORT gives aggressive P and standard EB, with low HSTC intervention to allow maximum performance.

Two USER modes offer the ability to customise between the settings for the preferred combination. Once set, the USER settings are automatically stored so there’s no need to re-set each time the ignition is turned on.

3.4 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Newly refined for smooth starting, stopping and low-speed U-turns

Three default D mode (automatic) shifting schedules mirror the riding modes

USER mode offers customisation

Honda has sold over 240,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2010. For the CMX1100 Rebel, since its introduction 57% of owners have chosen the DCT option.

As part of the 25YM update two DCT upgrades were the target for Honda’s development engineers. First, smoother starting from standstill and control at low speed – under 10km/h – for U-turns etc. This requires a ‘quick yet gentle’ driving force at small throttle openings.

Surpassing the operating parameters of the previous generation DCT the new technology applied now estimates the oil pressure of the clutch piston chamber and completely reviews the way feedback gain is applied – rather than just relying on an oil pressure sensor upstream of the clutch piston – resulting in improved, more delicate clutch response. Alongside the way TBW now opens from closed DCT also features a dedicated setting for extremely low speed running.

DCT delivers consistent, seamless gear changes and very quickly becomes second nature in use. It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd and 5th, the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the mainshaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is minimised, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding, reduced rider fatigue and extra ‘brain space’ to concentrate on pure riding aspects such as riding line, cornering, braking and acceleration points.

The DCT system offers two distinct riding approaches; the Automatic settings, with pre-programmed shift patterns which constantly read vehicle speed, gear selected and engine rpm to decide when a shift should occur, and the Manual Transmission setting for gear changes using the paddle-shift style triggers on the left handlebar.

Through TBW control, the DCT shift patterns are linked with the three riding modes.

In STANDARD riding mode, the DCT shift pattern offers a balance between high-gear, low-speed cruising and low-gear, full-throttle excitement.

riding mode, the DCT shift pattern offers a balance between high-gear, low-speed cruising and low-gear, full-throttle excitement. RAIN selects higher gears more quickly for a super-smooth ride.

selects higher gears more quickly for a super-smooth ride. SPORT delivers higher-rpm and lower gears, holds onto revs for longer before upshifts, and downshifting at higher rpms for more engine braking effect.

The USER option also allows the rider to adopt any of the three DCT shift patterns in any riding mode according to preference.

3.5 Chassis

Signature tubular steel frame underpins Rebel styling

25YM riding position now roomier and more relaxed for taller riders; handlebars up and back, footpegs forward and 10mm thicker seat

Steering geometry provides stability with easy handling characteristics

43mm cartridge-style front forks and piggyback rear shocks, both spring preload adjustable

Radial mount four-piston front brake caliper and 330mm floating disc

130/70B18, 180/65B16 front and rear tyres

A styling statement in itself, the CMX1100 Rebel’s tubular steel frame is based around the raw and simple design of its sibling and features the same defined ‘theme’ line running diagonally front to back, with the fuel tank playing its part sat above the 35mm diameter main tubes which, naturally, are larger than the CMX500 Rebel’s. The 50.8mm diameter swingarm, too has an ‘engineered’ look to match.

Drawn from owner feedback some 25YM revisions have been made to the riding position; the handlebars move 28mm rearward toward the rider, and up 12mm with the footpegs also moving 50mm forward. In conjunction the seat – constructed with a new high-grade urethane foam – is 10mm thicker and slightly wider without impacting ground reach (seat height is a very manageable 710mm, up from 700mm). All these changes combine to make the riding position roomier and more relaxed.

Wheelbase is 1,520mm; the forks have a 30° angle for cruiser style, 2° offset from the 28° ‘rake’ line itself; trail is 110mm. This combination delivers the right look, but also straight-line stability and accurate, easy handling. Kerb weight is set at 226kg with manual transmission, and 236kg for the DCT-equipped option. The CMX1100T Rebel weighs in at 240kg as a manual and 250kg in DCT form, and the CMX1100SE Rebel 237kg.

The overall geometry allows generous lean angles of 34.4° each side (as measured by Honda test engineers), meaning the CMX1100 Rebel can enjoy a twisty ‘canyon’ ride and clip apexes with the best of them.

Cartridge-style front forks feature blacked-out two-piece lowers (manufactured from both extruded and die-cast aluminium) mated to 43mm stanchions finished in a dark navy titanium oxide coating. Twin rear shocks feature a 12.5mm rod and pressurised ‘piggyback’ reservoir. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable for spring preload.

Braking power is served up by a front radial-mount monoblock four-piston caliper biting a 330mm floating disc and at the rear, a single piston caliper grabs a 256mm disc, both managed by ABS. Cast aluminium wheels feature five sporty Y-shaped spokes and wear fat sidewalled tyres; a 180/65B16 rear and 130/70B18 front, for a purposeful stance in profile or in three quarter.

4. Accessories

As a motorcycle born to be accessorised, customized and tailored to personal tastes, there is a wide range of Genuine Honda Accessories ready to bolt straight on to the CMX1100 Rebel. For 25YM the rider and pillion Comfort Seats have been redesigned, with the passenger enjoying a flatter, 30mm deeper profile and the Back Rest is also taller and available with brown pad.

Furthermore, three curated packs are ready to go from Honda dealers:

The Style Pack (note: two versions available for CMX1100 or CMX1100T, not compatible with special version) is designed to highlight the custom appearance of the Rebel, by adding:

Short Front Fender

Headlight Cowl (extended Windshield for CMX1100T variant)

Wheel Stripes

Side Tank Pads

Tank Pad Center

(Following items only included in Style Pack for CMX1100 variant)

Bar End Mirrors

Radiator Side Covers

Front Fork Boot

The Comfort Pack (available in Black or Brown colours) is a versatile collection of parts designed to enhance both rider and pillion’s comfort and convenience:

Rear Carrier

Passenger Backrest

Heated Grips

The Travel Pack (available in Black or Brown colours) is a collection of accessories which turn the Rebel into a long-distance tourer and travel companion:

Comfort Rider Seat

Comfort Pillion Seat

Right Saddle Bag & Support

Left Saddle Bag & Support

The following accessories are also available:

Solo Carrier

Screen Cowl

Rider Seat (diamond padding brown / black)

Brown Passenger Seat

5 Technical Specifications

CMX1100 CMX1100 DCT CMX1100T CMX1100T DCT CMX1100SE DCT ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-Stroke 8-Valve Parallel Twin with 270° crank and uni cam Capacity 1,084 cc Bore x Stroke (mm) 92 mm x 81.5 mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Max. Power Output 65 kW at 7,250 rpm Max. Torque 98 Nm at 4,750 rpm Max Speed 160 km/h Starter E-Starter FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Injection Fuel Tank Capacity 13.6 L CO2 Emissions WMTC 114 g/km 123 g/km 114 g/km 123 g/km 123 g/km Fuel Consumption 4.9 L/100km 5.3 L/100km 4.9 L/100km 5.3 L/100km 5.3 L/100km ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Type AGM Battery Capacity 12 V 11.2 Ah DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet Multiplate Clutch 2x Wet Multiplate Clutch Wet Multiplate Clutch 2x Wet Multiplate Clutch 2x Wet Multiplate Clutch Transmission Type 6-speed Manual 6-speed Dual Clutch 6-speed Manual 6-speed Dual Clutch 6-speed Dual Clutch Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) – mm 2,240 x 850 x 1,125 2,240 x 835 x 1,125 2,240 x 850 x 1,180 2,240 x 845 x 1,180 2,240 x 880 x 1,125 Wheelbase 1520 mm Caster Angle 28° Fork Angle 30° Trail 110 mm Seat Height 710 mm Ground Clearance 120 mm Kerb Weight 226 kg 236 kg 240 kg 250 kg 237 kg Turning radius 2.9 m SUSPENSION Front Preload adjustable 43mm cartridge style Rear Preload adjustable twin piggyback rear shock WHEELS Wheels Front 18M/C X MT3.50 Multi-spoke cast aluminium Wheels Rear 16M/C X MT5.00 Multi-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 130/70B18 M/C 63H Tyres Rear 180/65B16 M/C 81H BRAKES ABS Type Dual-channel ABS Front Radial mounted monoblock four-piston brake caliper, 330mm floating single disc Rear Single piston caliper, 256mm single disc INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Five-inch TFT Screen Headlight LED Taillight LED Connectivity Roadsync USB USB-C Security System HISS Cruise Control Yes Riding mode Standard, Sport, Rain, User 1 and User 2 HSTC 3 Level + OFF

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

