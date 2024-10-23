Three races, one record: Alonso hunts 12th win as Moto3 lands in Thailand

In what’s been a remarkable record-breaking campaign to date, 2024 World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) drew level with Valentino Rossi’s 1997 tally of 11 lightweight class wins in a season record with another classy victory last time out. So, can that 12th land in Thailand?

You’d be brave to bet against it. Not only based on this year’s world-conquering performances that have now seen the Colombian become the first rider since Marc Marquez to win four lightweight class races in a row. Alonso won 2023’s Buriram edition ahead of Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) as all three hope to climb onto the Thai rostrum for a second year on the spin.

In the case of Veijer, the Dutch rider’s crash – that involved Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) – has handed the P2 overall finish momentum to Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). Holgado’s return to podium form in Australia – coupled with Veijer and Ortola’s no scores – means the #96 is 23 points clear of Veijer and 41 ahead of Ortola with three to go.

Another rider to keep tabs on is Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing). His late-season form has been sensational as the Spaniard searches for a fourth consecutive rostrum while also consolidating P5 in the Championship. And we can’t not mention Moto3™’s home hero Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia). Can a first points finish of the year arrive on home turf? We’ll find out this weekend, so tune in!

