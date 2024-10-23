Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Three races, one record: Alonso hunts 12th win as Moto3 lands in Thailand

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Moto3 - Thai Gp - PreviewIn what’s been a remarkable record-breaking campaign to date, 2024 World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) drew level with Valentino Rossi’s 1997 tally of 11 lightweight class wins in a season record with another classy victory last time out. So, can that 12th land in Thailand?

You’d be brave to bet against it. Not only based on this year’s world-conquering performances that have now seen the Colombian become the first rider since Marc Marquez to win four lightweight class races in a row. Alonso won 2023’s Buriram edition ahead of Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) as all three hope to climb onto the Thai rostrum for a second year on the spin.

In the case of Veijer, the Dutch rider’s crash – that involved Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) – has handed the P2 overall finish momentum to Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). Holgado’s return to podium form in Australia – coupled with Veijer and Ortola’s no scores – means the #96 is 23 points clear of Veijer and 41 ahead of Ortola with three to go.

Another rider to keep tabs on is Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing). His late-season form has been sensational as the Spaniard searches for a fourth consecutive rostrum while also consolidating P5 in the Championship. And we can’t not mention Moto3™’s home hero Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia). Can a first points finish of the year arrive on home turf? We’ll find out this weekend, so tune in!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
2025 Honda CMX500 Rebel
Next article
Moto2: Ogura eyes title win on take two in Thailand

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Aftermarket 0
Whether working on a bike, prepping at a trackday,...

Graham Noyce to Headline Telford Classic Dirt Bike Show

Industry News 0
Next year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon is...

The heat is on: can Bagnaia hit back at Buriram?

Latest News 0
It was a Marquez win but advantage Martin at...

Most Popular

Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Aftermarket 0
Whether working on a bike, prepping at a trackday,...

Graham Noyce to Headline Telford Classic Dirt Bike Show

Industry News 0
Next year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon is...

The heat is on: can Bagnaia hit back at Buriram?

Latest News 0
It was a Marquez win but advantage Martin at...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Give Your Bike A Lift With The R&g Workshop Paddock Stands

Give Your Bike a Lift With The R&G Workshop Paddock Stands

Frank Duggan - 0