Champions’ ride: Ray wins from Ryde as Brookes is back on the podium

Bradley Ray was back on the top step of the podium for Raceways Yamaha after the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Donington Park, following an intense duel that ended with a podium featuring the reigning and two former champions with Kyle Ryde and Josh Brookes completing the top three line-up.

On the opening lap, Ray had launched ahead to lead the pack into Redgate for the first time, but the defending champion was instantly on the attack and Ryde made a move at the Old Hairpin on his Yamaha rival.

Ryde was then holding the leading position for OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha, but Glenn Irwin then was pushing to hit the front of the pack, which he delivered with a determined move down the inside at Redgate on lap eight. As Glenn Irwin hit the front, Ray then moved into second at the Fogarty Esses a few corners later to push Ryde back into third place.

Glenn Irwin then led the race until lap 14 when Ray was back at the front as the trio were side-by-side as they approached Goddards, and the Raceways Yamaha emerged ahead.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider was holding second from Ryde, but on lap 18, the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha contender was ahead despite an earlier moment where Brookes tagged his rear Pirelli at the Melbourne Loop. Advertisement

Brookes was pushing to reward DAO Racing Honda a first podium finish and he made his move on Glenn Irwin at the Melbourne Loop, to grab third place and take the team to their first top three finish.

Rory Skinner took fifth place for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati, holding a slight advantage over Leon Haslam on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing, Christian Iddon on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki and Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin.

John McPhee scored his first top ten finish in ninth place for MasterMac Honda whilst Danny Kent recovered from an off track moment at Goddards to complete the top ten for McAMS Racing Yamaha.

It was a tough race for Tommy Bridewell, who crashed out at Coppice on lap five, whilst Peter Hickman and Storm Stacey also ended their race at the same corner on the opening lap.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Race 1 result:

Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) +1.744s Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) +4.050s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +4.923s Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) +5.587s Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +7.147s Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +13.218s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +20.065s John McPhee (MasterMac Honda) +20.311s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +20.800s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 50 Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 44 Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) 42 Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) 39 Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) 24 Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) 23 Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 22 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 21 Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 18 Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 17

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.britishsuperbike.com