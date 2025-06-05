The 2026 Ktm 450 Rally Replica Is Built On Decades Of Dakar Brilliance

With a race-winning pedigree forged through decades of Dakar Rally dominance, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA continues to set the benchmark for ambitious racers tackling the world’s most notorious rallies.

This incredible production model – nearly identical to its Factory Rally counterpart – is now available to order.

For 2026, KTM will produce just 150 units of the limited KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA, plus an additional and ultra-exclusive five units of a very special KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION.

From Malle Moto privateers to Rally2 and RallyGP competitors, the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA has conquered thousands of kilometres since its debut as a customer machine. Developed using data and insights from KTM’s Dakar champions – including Marc Coma, Matthias Walkner, Toby Price, Kevin Benavides, and most recently Daniel Sanders – this machine embodies the pinnacle of Rally Raid engineering. Advertisement

Following a complete overhaul ahead of this year’s Dakar Rally – won in dominant fashion by Daniel Sanders, with rising star Edgar Canet claiming an impressive Rally2 victory – the latest model is more READY TO RACE than ever. Further proving its competitive edge, Emanuel Gyenes also secured victory aboard the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA in the ‘unsupported’ Original by Motul class, completing an all-KTM class podium.

The KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA features a thoroughly proven 450 cc fuel-injected SOHC powerplant, paired with a six-speed gearbox and premium KTM hydraulic clutch. Dual radiators ensure reliable cooling in the harshest environments; all housed within a meticulously hand-welded frame crafted at the KTM Motorsports production facility. Laser-cut, hydro-formed frame sections combine to deliver exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption and straight-line stability, complemented by a die-cast aluminum swingarm.

For the most demanding stages, the three fuel tanks – two front and one rear – offer a combined capacity of approximately 34.5 litres. Designed with comfort, balance and adjustability in mind, the 2026 model is equipped with WP PRO COMPONENTS suspension. Up front, the proven 48 mm WP XACT PRO 7548 Closed Cartridge Cone Valve fork is clamped into a 23 mm offset using CNC-machined triple clamps for optimal stiffness. The upper clamp features an in-house developed PHDS system and a SCOTTS steering damper. At the rear, the WP XACT PRO 7750 fully customisable shock delivers confidence, comfort and reliability for the most competitive riders.

The cockpit – where rally riders spend countless hours – has been refined over more than a decade to deliver the ultimate racing experience. A specially designed fairing, aerodynamically optimised to reduce turbulence and rider fatigue, complements the carbon fibre navigation tower. This setup integrates seamlessly with the KTM rally dashboard, featuring built-in warning lights and mounts for the digital roadbook system.

A powerful LED headlight package ensures excellent visibility during early morning starts or late-night returns to the bivouac. Essential tools and safety features are integrated into the bike, which boasts a low overall weight and high output for nimble handling across diverse terrain – from tight, rocky ravines to wide-open desert dunes.

2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA – HIGHLIGHTS

Limited edition READY TO RACE model, limited to just 150 units

Unrivaled 450 cc SOHC fuel-injected engine

Race-spec chassis developed through competition

WP XACT PRO 48 mm closed cartridge forks (Cone Valve)

WP XACT PRO fully adjustable shock

Premium-quality Akrapovič titanium exhaust system

Purposely designed for multi-stage cross-country competition

2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

Ultra-exclusive model – only five units produced and available

Full Factory Red Bull livery

Daniel Sanders sticker kit, including signed front start numberplate sticker

Limited edition emblem on the frame, individually numbered 001 to 005

Factory Special Selle Dalla Valle seat

Full Factory rim set with Michelin race tyres

Additional rim set with homologated street tyres

Factory brake discs

Factory Daniel Sanders fuel caps with engraved name

Factory Hinson clutch cover

Factory-painted handguards

Two height options of Factory tank pads

Carbon chain sliders

Factory titanium footpegs

Laser-engraved Akrapovič titanium exhaust system

Daniel Sanders signed race jersey

Extra windshield with custom name and start number of the future owner

VIP Package including exclusive participation at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY

Opportunity to ride alongside Daniel Sanders at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY

Additionally, the official Factory Team will be present at the 2025 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY that will take place in Romania from 25th – 29th August, bringing the Factory truck and a dedicated mechanic to provide exclusive support to each of the five new owners. Each of the special bikes will be personally handed over by Daniel Sanders.

Both the 2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA and the 2026 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA SANDERS EDITION are the only customer race models developed, produced and assembled by the official KTM Motorsports facility in Austria. These purpose-built machines are for serious rally racers around the world.

Both machines can be ordered through an Authorised KTM Dealer.

Discover more at KTM.com.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html