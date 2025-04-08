New From Oxford: Detail 4-in-1 Brushes

A comprehensive set of detailing brushes with interchangeable heads.

Simply screw the brush head of your choice onto the handle supplied and twist to remove.

A different brush to suit every job.

Which brush is right for the job?

ULTRA SOFT: Perfect for use on sensitive surfaces. Great at clearing dust.

SOFT/MEDIUM: Made from natural hair, this brush is great on painted surfaces and for removing dirt from upholstery.

MEDIUM: Durable Nylon bristles help reach difficult to get to sensitive parts of the bike.

MEDIUM/HARD: Non-reactive bristles, ideal for use with harsher cleaning chemicals.

Key Features:

• Universal Use

• Compact Design

• Scratchless Bristles

• Can be used wet or dry

Detail 4-in-1 Brush Set

CODE: OX342

RRP: £9.99

Click here for more info oxfordproducts.com

You maybe also be able to purchase on Amazon

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated pages

Oxford Products Accessories

Oxford Products Apparel

Oxford Products Luggage

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com