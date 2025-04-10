Verge Motorcycles Breaks the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Technology company and electric motorbike pioneer Verge Motorcycles has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric motorbike on a single charge. The record-breaking journey was almost 311 kilometres in length and was accomplished with the serially manufactured Verge TS Pro electric motorbike in London on the 22nd of March 2025.

“This world record is an amazingly proud moment for the entire Verge team. We have been developing the efficiency, driveability, and features of our motorbikes for years, and we wanted to show the world that anything is possible. This record is a concrete demonstration of what our unique technology and proprietary architecture are actually capable of. For us, this is first and foremost a symbol of setting bold goals, reinforcing trust, and being able to show the reliability and performance capabilities of our solutions in a concrete way. It is good to shift into even higher gear from here and head towards new opportunities for putting our bikes to the test”, says Verge Motorcycles CMO Lauri Laukkanen.

A top team of experienced electric vehicle specialists was assembled for the attempt to set the new Guinness World Record. The riders were Sam Clarke and Sara Sloman, both well-known and experienced influencers in the industry. Their record-breaking trip lasted for just over 16 hours and took them through suburban areas inside the London M25 ring road, passing through various districts of the city. The traffic conditions during the record-setting effort were typical of a big city, meaning occasional congestion, traffic lights, and pedestrian crossings. The journey of the motorbike was tracked with a professionally precise tracking system, and its battery was not charged at any point during the trip. Vehicle management specialists Webfleet collected data for the record-breaking performance, and the whole project was captured by the content production company Generate Media . AA (The Automobile Association) was on hand to ensure that the bike was operable throughout the drive.

“It is noteworthy that, even after setting a new world record, the motorbike battery still had about seven percent of charge remaining. That means that the bike could have gone on even further, but the team decided to stop to ensure the reliability of the data after driving for 16 hours and breaking the record “, Laukkanen explains.

The record-breaking drive can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abgWY7Ojt5Y

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS – official record description:

The longest journey by an electric motorbike on a single charge is 310.689 kilometres (193.053 miles). The record was achieved by Sam Clarke (Great Britain), Sara Sloman (Great Britain), and Verge Motorcycles (Finland) in the Greater London area in Great Britain on the 22nd of March 2025.

The record attempt involved driving through suburban areas contained within the Greater London M25 ring road, visiting all four parts of the city. The attempt used an unmodified, commercially available electronic motorbike with a fully charged battery, a disconnected charging cable, and a sealed charging port. The route of the motorbike was tracked with a professionally precise tracking system, and its battery was not charged at any point during the trip. Two drivers took regularly timed turns to drive. The record attempt lasted for just over 16 hours, and the traffic conditions were typical of a large city.