Say Hej! to the new riding season with Husqvarna Hej! Days

From 11th April to 11th May, Hej! Days cordially invites riders to reconnect with the Husqvarna community and visit their local dealer to test ride the latest machines, take advantage of exclusive Hej! Days zero per cent APR finance promotions, and celebrate the commencement of the 2025 riding season.

Returning for 2025, Hej! Days heralds the exhilarating year of riding ahead. From 11th April to 11th May, Husqvarna dealers nationwide are extending an invitation to riders of all makes and models to partake in the festivities to mark the beginning of this year’s riding season.

Throughout the month-long Hej! Days activities, Husqvarna dealers across the country are hosting various open days and weekend events. This presents an irresistable opportunity for both existing and prospective pioneers to undertake a test ride and further experience the world of Husqvarna which, with augmented Hej! Days promotions, is an aspiration easily fulfilled.

From 11th April, promotional interest rates as low as zero per cent and 4.9 per cent APR representative across Purchase Plan (PP) and Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), on Offroad and Street models respectively, are available to all in search of Swedish-inspired machinery. With 25 models encompassed within the new finance promotions and no minimum deposit required, Hej! Days renders Husqvarna ownership a feat more attainable than ever before.

