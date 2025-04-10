Introducing the all-new BMW R 1300 R

The new BMW R 1300 R: the new dynamic roadster with boxer engine is noticeably sportier both technically and visually, featuring dynamic styling for an aggressive, athletic design. Four attractive model variants.

The goal behind developing the new BMW R 1300 R was to achieve both a visual and technical enhancement of the dynamic roadster with boxer engine. Alongside its more aggressive, sportier design, equipment features such as the Performance variant – including a sport suspension, short hand levers, milled and adjustable footrests, DTC-Shift, two additional sport screens, sport seat, engine spoiler and sport tyres –

allow customers to dial up the bike’s dynamic potential even further. At the same time, the BMW R 1300 R remains a capable companion for everyday use and touring, and with options such as seat heating, Riding Assistant, a windscreen, and a variety of luggage choices, the bike can be perfectly tailored to individual needs of this type.

The basic version of the BMW R 1300 R is offered in Snapper Rocks metallic, with additional variants including the Exclusive variant in Racing blue metallic, the sport-focused Performance variant in Lightwhite uni, and the premium Option 719 Kilauea in Blackstorm metallic.

Sporty ergonomics and equipment for both dynamic riding fun and touring comfort.

The BMW Motorrad developers set out to make the new BMW R 1300 R significantly more dynamic and sporty than its predecessor – a goal the new dynamic roadster with boxer engine fulfils not only in terms of design, engine and chassis: equal importance was also placed on ergonomics, with a focus on creating a sportier, more active riding position.

Accordingly, the ergonomic triangle formed by handlebars, footrests and seat on the new BMW R 1300 R has been designed to position the rider noticeably further forward over the front wheel thanks to slightly rear-set footrests and flatter handlebars. This results in particular in improved feedback from the front end, especially during sporty riding, and therefore even greater controllability. At the same time, the sporty seating position still allows for relaxed touring and cruising, even with a passenger. Optional Comfort handlebars are also available.

A range of seat variants ensures an optimum seat height, while a newly developed luggage system with electrified cases and a clever tank bag makes the bike ideal for comfortable touring and holiday trips.

For many years, BMW’s roadsters with boxer engine have enjoyed an excellent reputation among female customers and restarters in particular. This is thanks to their good accessibility and low seat height. For this reason, the development of the new R 1300 R again placed particular focus on achieving a seat height of well below 790 mm. In addition to the standard seat, several others are available as individual items of optional equipment ex works.

For touring and holiday rides, the new BMW R 1300 R can be fitted with a newly developed case system and case holders from the BMW Motorrad Original Accessories range, or with preparation for the luggage system fitted as optional equipment ex works. The cases have a capacity of 26 and 29 litres respectively. Both are electrified and can be unlocked using the central locking system. They also both feature interior lighting, and the left-hand case includes a USB-C charging port. The tank bag is also new. For the first time, it is completely strapless and attaches to the bike via a tank ring.

Rugged boxer engine with top figures for power and torque along with optimised running smoothness and efficiency.

The boxer engine in the new BMW R 1300 R has a capacity of exactly 1 300 cc while the ratio between bore and stroke is 106.5 to 73 mm (predecessor: 102.5 to 76 mm). This increase in capacity derives from an enlarged cylinder bore and a new crankshaft with reduced stroke. It has an output of 107 kW (145 hp) (predecessor: 100 kW (136 hp), still at 7 750 rpm, and develops a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6 500 rpm (predecessor:

143 Nm at 6 250 rpm), making it by far the most powerful serial production BMW boxer engine to date. Its maximum engine speed is 9 000 rpm.

Three riding modes are included as standard, allowing the bike to adapt ideally to any road conditions. Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, along with riding mode pre-selection as optional equipment ex works. Engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

In standard trim, the new R 1300 R has three riding modes for adaptation to individual rider preferences. The “Rain” and “Road” riding modes allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions. The “Eco” riding mode also makes it possible to use the innovative BMW ShiftCam technology primarily in such a way that the maximum range can be achieved with a single tank of fuel. On request the new R 1300 R can also be fitted with the optional equipment item “Riding Modes Pro” ex works: among other things, this comprises the additional riding modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”. With the riding mode pre-selection the rider can use the riding mode button to make an individual selection. In this way, a preferred and easily manageable number of riding modes can be configured and selected while riding.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) is on board even in standard trim. This can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel. In these cases, MSR instantly opens the throttle valves to such an extent that drag torque is equalised and the motorcycle stabilises.

Automated shift assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment.

With the automated shift assistant (ASA), BMW Motorrad offers an innovative technical solution to make motorcycling easier and more comfortable. True to the motto “Simplify your Ride”, automated clutch operation and gear changes puts the riding experience even more front and centre – without sacrificing the dynamic of the shifting process.

Completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and aluminium rear frame.

The chassis of the new BMW R 1300 R has been completely redesigned. The centrepiece is the new sheet metal main frame made of steel, which in addition to a significant optimisation of the installation space for even more compact packaging also offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. In the course of the redesign, the rear frame was also completely reconceived. In place of the previous tubular steel construction, the new R 1300 R now has a rear frame made of die-cast aluminium.

In combination with a drive unit that is now much more compact, the new design of the chassis achieved a significant concentration of mass towards the overall centre of gravity, which is reflected in noticeable handling benefits. At the same time, the new R 1300 R is even more precise and stable when braking, requires noticeably less effort to ride, and offers an even more satisfyingly precise response of the suspension elements.

New upside-down telescopic fork and revised EVO Paralever rear suspension for even greater handling precision. New wheels more than 1.4 kg lighter.

In the new BMW R 1300 R, front wheel guide is handled by a new upside-down telescopic fork with an inner tube diameter of 47 mm. The rear wheel guide of the new R 1300 R has also been redesigned. The hallmark of the Evo Paralever is a significantly stiffer connection via the suspension in the frame and a continuous swinging arm quick-release axle.

The new R 1300 R also features new 17-inch aluminium cast wheels with hollow-spoke design. All in all they weigh in at more than 1.4 kg less than the existing wheels. The reduced rotational masses result in both improved acceleration and brake response as well as optimised handling qualities.

New electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), with dynamic adjustment of the damping, spring rate and load compensation as optional equipment. The world’s first series production motorcycle telescopic fork with adjustable spring rate.

With its dynamic adjustment of the damping and adjustable spring rest at the rear, the standard electronic Dynamic ESA itself offers a high level of riding safety and riding fun on a wide variety of terrains.

The electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) now goes one step further, combining the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate (“spring stiffness”) – depending on the selected riding mode, riding condition and manoeuvres. This makes the new BMW R 1300 R the first series production motorcycle with an upside-down telescopic fork that allows adjustment of the spring rate. Automatic load compensation is provided by the adjustable spring rest. With DSA, the rider benefits from even more refined handling and increased banking freedom.

A high-performance braking system in conjunction with Integral ABS Pro comes as standard. Sport brake as optional equipment ex works.

The R 1300 R comes as standard with a twin disc brake featuring two radially mounted four-piston fixed callipers at the front and a single disc brake with two-piston floating calliper at the rear in conjunction with BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro. The new BMW R 1300 R can be fitted with the sport brake system as optional equipment ex works. In addition to a sportier look with titanium-coloured brake callipers, it offers a slight increase in braking performance.

Standard full LED headlight in dynamic octagonal design and state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout. Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light as optional equipment ex works.

BMW Motorrad is regarded as the pioneer par excellence when it comes to motorcycling safety and related innovations. Accordingly, the new R 1300 R comes as standard with a newly designed LED headlight in a dynamic octagonal shape, featuring a distinctive light icon.

With the optional Adaptive Turning Light, the dipped beam of the standard full LED headlight is optimised for cornering, depending on the banking position, by activating additional LED elements. In this way, the bend is almost fully illuminated because the light moves to where the motorcycle is heading. By optimising the light pattern, the dipped beam light ensures an even wider and more homogeneous illumination of the road.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW) for safe and comfortable motorcycling as optional equipment ex works.

The new BMW R 1300 R can be equipped with the Riding Assistant for even safer and more comfortable motorcycling. This includes Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW).

For the first time, navigation preparation now features electric unlocking for maximum operating comfort as optional equipment ex works.

This item of ex works optional equipment allows quick and secure attachment and operation of a navigation device or smartphone using a mount cradle. For the first time, this holder no longer requires a key – it unlocks electrically for maximum convenience.

Optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for the new

BMW R 1300 R.

An extensive program of optional equipment and optional accessories is available for further customisation of the new BMW R 1300 R.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1300 R:

Dynamic, sporty design.

Sporty ergonomics and equipment for both dynamic riding fun and touring comfort.

Four model variants: basic version, Exclusive, Performance and Option 719 Kilauea.

2-cylinder boxer engine with 107 kW (145 hp) at 7 750 rpm and 149 Nm at 6 500 pm.

A range of seat variants ensures an optimum seat height, while a newly developed luggage system with electrified cases and a clever tank bag makes the bike ideal for comfortable touring and holiday trips.

Three riding modes are included as standard, allowing the bike to adapt ideally to any road conditions.

Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, along with riding mode pre-selection as optional equipment ex works.

Engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard.

Automated shift assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and manual or automated shifting for an enhanced motorcycling experience as optional equipment.

Completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and aluminium rear frame.

New upside-down telescopic fork and revised EVO Paralever rear suspension for even greater handling precision.

New electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as optional equipment ex works, with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation. The world’s first series production motorcycle telescopic fork with adjustable spring rate.

New wheels more than 1.4 kg lighter.

High-performance brake system in conjunction with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking, even in banking position.

Standard full LED headlight in dynamic octagonal design and state-of-the-art LED lighting throughout. Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light as optional equipment ex works.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Front Collision Warning (FCW) for safe and comfortable motorcycling as optional equipment ex works.

For the first time, navigation preparation now features electric unlocking for maximum operating comfort as optional equipment ex works.

Extensive range of optional equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

Prices:

UK

R 1300 R – £13,200

R 1300 R SE – £15,500

R 1300 R SE ASA – £16,255

Ireland

R 1300 R – €17,500

R 1300 R SE – €20,115

R 1300 R SE ASA – €20,975

Market launch is July 2025

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk