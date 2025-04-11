Ducati Worcester now part of Ducati Manchester Group

Ducati Worcester is to re-open under the ownership of the Ducati Manchester Group.

With its official opening, Ducati Worcester will offer a refreshed showroom and expert team to support the large client base in the area.

This return of Ducati Worcester brings world-class service, passionate customer care, and the latest Ducati and Scrambler Ducati models back to Worcester, alongside associated accessories and apparel.

Clients can also use the Ducati Configurator or book a test ride online through the Ducati website, before visiting the new store.

Andrew Duthie , Group Operations Manager, Ducati Manchester Group: “This dealership has always been close to our hearts and we’ve worked side by side with Ducati to bring it roaring back to life. After months of hard work and passion, in conjunction with Ducati, the wait is over.”

“Join us on 12 April for the nationwide Season Opener, your first chance to check out the stunning 2025 Ducati range. And that’s just the beginning. A full-blown official grand opening celebration is on the way – watch this space!”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK: “It’s great to see Ducati Worcester re-open, ready for the main riding season. With such a strong line-up of new Ducati bikes for 2025, the timing couldn’t be better. Now all Ducatisti in Worcester can enjoy the great client experience that every Ducati owner deserves through the expert management of the Ducati Manchester Group.”

Ducati Worcester welcomes everyone to come and experience the relaunch of the dealership on Saturday, 12 April at Castle Street, Worcester WR1 3AD. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the new 2025 Ducati model range that is showcased at the dealership.