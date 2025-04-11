Experience the thrill of motocross with new UK-based Ducati MX Experience

Ducati UK is delighted to announce the new Ducati MX Experience, where riders of all abilities have the chance to experience first-hand the brand-new, championship-winning Desmo450 MX and the thrill of riding motocross.

The new venture will open its doors in July 2025, with four iconic locations, expert tuition, premium hospitality, and of course the highlight of the experience, the Desmo450 MX. This is an opportunity for all fans of Ducati and motocross to enjoy the style and sophistication synonymous with all Ducati Experiences, while the new Desmo450 MX will be guaranteed to keep the adrenaline pumping throughout the day.

The Ducati MX Experience is run by chief instructor Barry Johnson, a former top British and international motocross rider and highly skilled ACU-qualified instructor with over 29 years of experience. Barry and his dedicated team can tailor instruction for each rider, from complete dirt novices to those looking to refine their motocross technique or push their limits further. They take the time to assess each rider’s needs, ensuring they get the right training and the best possible experience.

The carefully selected venues for the Ducati MX Experience each offer unique terrain and challenges, providing the perfect setting to showcase the power, precision, and agility of the Ducati Desmo450 MX. The locations are Golding Barn in West Sussex, Hobs Hole MX in the Midlands, Pond Lane MX in Hampshire, and Fatcat Motopark in Doncaster.

Ducati MX Experience days are now available to book on the Ducati MX Experience website , with a full day of fun in the dirt costing only £220. The day is open to riders of all abilities aged 17 and over. No motorcycle licence is required, but you need prior motorcycle experience to be able to enjoy the day.

Barry Johnson, Ducati MX Experience chief instructor: “We are super-excited to bring the Ducati MX Experience to the UK. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to work with such a prestigious brand, with big ambitions in motocross. The Desmo450 MX bikes are incredible, and we have the venues, instructors and the support services to guarantee a fantastic experience for our guests.”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK: “Ducati’s entry into the world of motocross is a historic moment for the company, and we are delighted to offer everyone in the UK a chance to experience the new Desmo450 MX for themselves. Ducati selects its experience partners very carefully, and the team behind the new Ducati MX Experience is no different. We are proud to work with such a highly motivated team of expert instructors, based at superb venues and offering a truly premium experience.”

Ducati Desmo450 MX

At the heart of the Ducati MX Experience is the new, championship-winning Ducati Desmo450 MX motocross bike.

The Desmo450 MX is Ducati’s first motocross bike, designed around the single-cylinder 449.6cc engine with Desmodromic distribution, the system used on all Ducati racing bikes, including MotoGP.

The maximum power of the Desmo450 engine is 63.5hp at 9,400rpm, and the maximum torque delivered is 53.5Nm at 7,500rpm, while 70% of the maximum torque is reached already at 4,200rpm. The limiter intervention is set at 11,900rpm, a new benchmark for the category.

The lightweight aluminium frame has been designed to have as few welds as possible, to make it a solid, light and rigid structure. It is made up of only 11 pieces, about half compared to the competition, and is composed of cast, forged and extruded elements.

The Desmo450 MX’s suspension consists of Showa 49mm upside-down forks, which are fully adjustable with 310mm travel and Kashima Coating on the fork legs. At the rear, a fully adjustable monoshock from Showa allows 301mm of wheel travel.

Ducati’s long-standing partner Brembo provides the braking system with single Galfer discs, 260mm at the front, and 240mm at the rear.

The Desmo450 MX also represents a first in the segment in terms of electronics. It is the first motocross bike in the world equipped with a Ducati Traction Control (DTC) system capable of precisely defining the actual rear wheel slippage (patent pending).

The electronic equipment also includes Launch Control and Engine Brake Control, which, like DTC, can be configured on different levels of intervention and associated with two Riding Modes that the rider can adapt to his needs and the characteristics of the track via the X-Link App. The gearbox is equipped with a Quickshifter in engagement.

The Desmo450 MX will arrive at selected European dealerships from June 2025, clients can locate associated dealers via Ducati.com