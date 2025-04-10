KTM Orange Days Returns For 2025

KTM ORANGE DAYS invites riders to dust off their riding kit this spring, and reconnect with their local KTM dealer to test ride the latest machines, take advantage of exclusive ORANGE DAYS zero per cent APR finance promotions, and celebrate the start of the 2025 riding season from 11th April – 11th May 2025.

KTM ORANGE DAYS returns to the UK, kicking off the adrenaline-fuelled year of riding! From 11th April to 11th May, KTM dealers nationwide will invite riders of all makes and models to join the festivities in marking the start of this year’s riding season.

Throughout the month-long ORANGE DAYS initiative, KTM dealers across the country will host various open days and weekend events. This offers a fantastic opportunity for both existing and prospective Orange Bleeders to take a test ride and experience the KTM they’ve always dreamt of. But the dream doesn’t have to remain that way…

KTM is enhancing its Power Deals, making KTM ownership more affordable than ever. As of 11th April, KTM FINANCE is offering promotional interest rates as low as zero per cent and 4.9 per cent APR representative on Purchase Plan and Personal Contract Purchase, for Offroad and Street models respectively. With over 30 models included in the ORANGE DAYS finance promotion, no minimum deposit required and savings peaking at a touch under four grand, owning a brand new KTM this spring is now astonishingly accessible.

The full list of STREET and OFFROAD promotional finance examples below.

Riders are encouraged to contact their local authorised KTM dealer for more information on ORANGE DAYS and its promotional finance rates.

For more information on KTM Power Deals, head to the webpage HERE.