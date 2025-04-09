2025 Dainese Racing Collection

Dainese’s latest racing collection is engineered for those who demand the highest levels of performance, protection, and precision on the track.

The Laguna Seca 6 Perf 1PC Leather Suit leads the way with its premium perforated Tutu cowhide construction, aluminium shoulder plates, and advanced ergonomic design for ultimate mobility.

Complementing the suit, the Fiero Leather Racing Gloves deliver superior impact resistance and dexterity, thanks to durable goatskin, reinforced protection, and pre-curved construction.

Topping off the lineup, the Pista GP RR Mono Red Carbon Helmet—a full carbon-fiber masterpiece used by MotoGP™ riders—offers unmatched aerodynamics, cutting-edge safety certifications, and a panoramic field of vision for a competitive edge. Designed for champions, built for every rider.

LAGUNA SECA 6 PERF 1PC LEATHER SUIT | £1,349.00 – $1,699.00

A one-piece suit crafted from premium perforated Tutu cowhide, featuring aluminium shoulder plates and an aerodynamic hump designed for a waterbag kit. A true racing icon from Dainese.

The Laguna Seca 6 suit represents the pinnacle of Dainese’s legendary racing heritage, crafted entirely from premium 1.2mm Tutu cowhide with strategically placed perforations for optimal airflow. This latest evolution of Dainese’s iconic one-piece suit integrates cutting-edge technology tested in MotoGP™, delivering the confidence and performance needed to push the limits on the track.

Engineered for riders who thrive on speed and precision, the Laguna Seca 6 ensures exceptional freedom of movement. Its advanced ergonomic design includes extensive stretch panels—such as the Dainese Tri-Axial system on the back—for unmatched mobility and durability. A large front stretch panel follows the rider’s body shape, enhancing comfort in aggressive riding positions. Details like the Veloce Racing Neck collar and soft wrist inserts reduce pressure for an even more refined fit.

Certified to EN 17092 AAA safety standards, the suit is equipped with Level 2 composite protectors on the shoulders, elbows, and knees for superior impact absorption. Interchangeable aluminium shoulder inserts and steel elbow inserts, along with adjustable RSS 4.0 Elbow Sliders, optimize slide dynamics and minimize rotational forces. The knees feature interchangeable RSS 4.0 Knee Sliders, allowing quick replacements without adjusting positioning, while soft Pro-Shape 2.0 Level 1 protectors safeguard the hips.

Designed for seamless integration with AXIAL 2 boots, the Boot-IN system and Velcro fastening ensure a secure, comfortable fit—enhanced by a stretch panel at the back of the leg, ideal for riders with larger calf muscles.

Inside, the removable and washable D-Tec Racing Core lining provides exceptional breathability, while strategically placed perforations ensure continuous airflow. On hotter track days, the aerodynamic hump accommodates an integrated waterbag system, a race-proven innovation from the World Championship circuit.

Specs:

Product Material: Perforated Leather

1 Zip calf construction with Boots-in system

D-Tec Racing Core: fully removable and washable inner suit

EN 17092 AAA certified motorbike garment

Inner pocket on liner

Interchangeable Elbow Slider RSS 4.0

Interchangeable Knee Slider RSS 4.0

Waterbag kit ready

Aerodynamic spoiler

Elasticated performance wrists construction

Suit to boot fastening system

Tri-axial elasticated system on the back

Veloce Racing Neck

S1 bielastic fabric

Tutu cowhide leather

3D-Bubble fabric inserts

Breathable mesh lining

Localized perforation

Protective Inserts Aluminium inserts on shoulders Composite protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Level 2 standard on elbows Composite protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Level 2 standard on knees Composite protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Level 2 standard on shoulders Pro-Shape 2.0 : soft protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Standard on hips Replaceable steel plates on elbows



FIERO – LEATHER RACING MOTORCYCLE GLOVES £309.00 | $369.00

Durable goatskin racing motorcycle gloves with flexible fabric panels, designed for comfort and control. Featuring protective inserts on the knuckles, palm, and back of the hand for enhanced performance and safety.

A testament to Dainese’s cutting-edge technology, the Fiero Metal Gloves are engineered for riders who demand top-tier performance and protection.

Crafted from durable goatskin, these racing gloves feature protective inserts on the knuckles and palm, with reinforced coverage on the little finger and scaphoid for enhanced impact resistance. Strategic fabric panels on the back of the hand, sleeve, and fingers ensure exceptional comfort and flexibility without compromising durability.

Designed for ultimate protection, the gloves safeguard the knuckles and back of the hand while optimizing slide dynamics with advanced materials. The pre-curved finger construction, articulated joints on the thumb and fingers, and an ergonomic fabric sleeve with a wide entry and anti-slip strap provide superior mobility and control.

Lightweight, comfortable, and highly protective, the Fiero Metal Gloves deliver unmatched precision and tactile feedback, seamlessly integrating with Dainese racing suits for a complete high-performance riding experience.

Specs:

Product Material: Leather

Adjustable cuff strap

Elastic & high tenacity fabric fingers inserts

Elasticated inserts

Precurved cuff

Pre-curved fingers

Tightening strap

Fabric with 3D pattern for anti-abrasion and tear-resistance

Goatskin leather palm

Palm in goatskin, Digital suede and Amica suede

Perforation on inner side of finger

Protective inserts: Aluminium Pro-tek knuckles DCP system on little finger Ergonomic PU knuckles protection base External thermoplastic resin inserts on side of little finger One single leather panel to the side of the hand Reinforced preformed cuff construction TPU sliders to protect the finger’s joints



PISTA GP RR MONO RED CARBON – MOTORBIKE FULL FACE HELMET E2206 DOT £1,250.00 | $1,650.00

The full carbon-fiber racing helmet trusted by MotoGP™ riders

The Pista GP RR is the ultimate racing helmet—an exact replica of the AGV model worn by world champions. Engineered for elite performance, it meets the new FIM homologation, ensuring the highest level of protection, including resistance to rotational impacts. Built under AGV’s Extreme Safety design protocol, it surpasses even the stringent ECE22.06 certification standards.

Every detail is crafted for maximum performance. The Extreme Carbon shell, made entirely of 100% carbon fiber, offers exceptional lightness for effortless wear. Aerodynamically optimized in a wind tunnel and tested by AGV athletes, its shape and metal air vents ensure superior airflow, while the PRO Spoiler enhances stability at high speeds.

Vision is a critical advantage. The Ultravision visor, with a 5mm optical class 1 thickness, provides an unparalleled 190° horizontal and 85° vertical field of view. Whether tucked into the frame or overtaking an opponent, riders see the track and obstacles sooner—giving them the edge where it matters most.

For a personalized fit, the 360° Adaptive Fit system allows riders to adjust the padding in the upper head, nape, and cheeks, ensuring unparalleled comfort and focus.

Specs:

Product Material: Carbon Fiber

Accessories Included: Hydration system Interiors customization kit: top crown pad, rear crown pad, cheek pads Smoke visor (Only for “I caschi di Vale”, PISTA GP RR – IRIDIUM CARBON, RED CARBON, ITALIA CARBONIO FORGIATO) Tear-off kit Vents covers

Detachable PRO Spoiler

Race suit fitment

2Dry: instant sweat absorption

360° Adaptive fit

3-piece adaptable crown pad fit

Cheek pads safety release system

Cheek pads: Shalimar fabric for soft and stable fit even at high speed

Crown pad: elastic and breathable microfiber

Embracing neck roll profile

Microsense: premium skin comfort

Neck roll: breathable fabric with elastic and waterproof inserts

No stitches in sensitive areas

Removable and washable interiors

Removable nose guard

Removable wind protector

Titanium Double D

100% Carbon fiber

4 shell sizes

5-density EPS developed in 4 sizes

Collarbone safe profile

Shell and EPS structure designed to minimize rotational accelerations (FIM homologated)

2 rear extractors

5 front vents

Metal air vents and extractors

100% Max Vision Pinlock (120) included

190° horizontal field of view

5mm thickness

85° vertical field of view

Anti-scratch

Metal visor mechanism

Micro-opening system

Optic class 1

Patented Extra Quick Release System

Patented visor lock system

Weight: 1.450 g in first shell size

