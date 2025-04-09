2025 R&G British Talent Cup Entry List announced

The Entry List has been revealed as a vital path on the Road to MotoGP™ prepares to discover more new talent in 2025.

The stage is set for the 2025 R&G British Talent Cup and the stars can now be unveiled, with a perfect mix of experience and fresh faces ready to make it another season to remember for the 28 riders set to do battle.

With more victories than anyone else in 2024 and taking the bronze medal, Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by MLav Racing) is the highest-placed returnee for the new season and will renew his rivalry with American Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing). Fellow 2024 winner Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) is likewise back as all three aim to take the crown this year. Whilst the field is made up almost entirely of British riders, including 15-year-old Lily Rhodes (Wilson Racing) who readies for her debut, there’s also two Americans: the aforementioned Correa, joined by 2024 top ten finisher Joshua Raymond Jr (Fibretec Honda by MLav Racing) once again.

The 2025 R&G British Talent Cup season fires up at a classic venue: Donington Park on May 18th. With eight rounds and 18 races and a return to the TT Circuit Assen, the season includes two weekends with three races each: the second visit to Donington Park in September and what is sure to be a title-deciding weekend at Oulton Park, a new circuit to close-off the eighth season of BTC action.

