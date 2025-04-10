Ducati and Lamborghini present the new Panigale V4 Lamborghini

Ducati and Lamborghini together again, writing a new chapter of sportiness, beauty and exclusivity: presenting the new Panigale V4 Lamborghini.

The new Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini, the motorbike born from the collaboration between the Italian motorcycle and super sports car manufacturers, has been unveiled to the public. The presentation event – The Art of Unexpected – took place in Teatro Alcione, Milan, during Milan Design Week, the leading event in the design world, where the two automotive companies excel.

The Ducati – Lamborghini collaboration

This opens the third chapter in the partnership between Ducati and Lamborghini , two symbolic companies of Italy as a whole, which share the same values of sophisticated technology, sportiness and exclusivity. Two iconic brands which represent Italian excellence on a world level, both rooted in the heart of the Emilia region’s Motor Valley, where passion, ingenuity and expertise come together, giving rise to works of art on two and four wheels such as the new Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini: the result of a combination that will once again become every enthusiast’s dream at first sight, bringing together technology, performance and beauty as previously happened with the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini.

This new episode of the union between the two companies stars the most high-performance and sophisticated models in the ranges of the two brands: the Panigale V4 S, the latest generation Ducati Superbike; and the Lamborghini Revuelto , the new paradigm in the super sports car arena. Both models represent the ultimate expression of sporting performance of the two brands and are equipped with the most refined and high-performance engines, that fully represent their technical philosophy and design approach: the Ducati Desmosedici Stradale and the Lamborghini V12.

“With the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, the partnership between these two icons of Italy’s Motor Valley is enriched by a new chapter that confirms and reinforces the values that inspire us: Italian excellence, sportiness and performance, with a design that is always distinctive,” declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “ We were inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, thus creating an association between the two companies’ most exclusive and representative models. This choice confirms our constant desire to offer enthusiasts unique collector’s items of extraordinary beauty which can provide the most exciting on-road experience.”

The inspiration behind the Panigale V4 is the Revuelto , Automobili Lamborghini’s first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car, the new benchmark in terms of performance, on-board technology and driving thrills. The absolute driving pleasure experienced behind the wheel is provided in no small part by the total 1015 hp generated by the powertrain, which combines the power of a new V12 internal combustion engine with three high-density electric motors and an innovative dual-clutch transverse gearbox. The Revuelto delivers performance and driving thrills never seen before. The extensive use of carbon fibre and other ultralight materials has led to the best weight-to-power ratio in Lamborghini history: 1.75 kg/CV. This translates into top performance, with 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 2.5 seconds, and maximum speed of over 350 km/h (220 mph).

The Revuelto starring in Milan Design Week represents the synergistic combined work of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and its Ad Personam customisation department.

“When two unmistakable design languages meet, such as those of Lamborghini and Ducati, the result is the perfect expression of values such as our Italian spirit and beauty that set us apart,” declared Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO Automobili Lamborghini. “With this partnership, Ducati has managed to masterfully interpret and translate the extreme sporting spirit and exclusivity of the Revuelto, including details and identifying elements of our stylistic DNA on the bike, creating a unique object that combines performance, excitement and character in pure Lamborghini style.”

Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini

The technical foundation for the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the new V4 S, a motorbike which is particularly advanced thanks to an integrated approach balanced between aerodynamics and design, an extremely effective chassis, and major electronic innovations such as the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race eCBS.

To create the V4 Lamborghini, Ducati’s Centro Stile worked alongside Lamborghini’s to design the unmistakable livery and a series of unique details inspired by the Revuelto, creating an exclusive bike limited to 630 numbered examples.

The forged aluminum wheel rims have been specifically designed for this motorbike and feature the same style as those of the Revuelto, while the tail piece and wings have been reworked by Ducati’s designers following the lines of the super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is rendered particularly unique by the livery based on the black colour of carbon fibre with visible texture, details in Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto and Grigio Acheso, and the dedicated seat, which takes inspiration from the interior of the Revuelto.

As further proof of the attention to every single detail in this collaboration between the two brands, the bodywork and remaining components such as the heat shield, heel guard, and front and rear mudguards are entirely in carbon fibre, using the same weave featured in Lamborghini’s super sports cars. On the bike’s symmetry line, where the weave intersects, the typical herringbone design is found, the result of artisanal work of the highest precision.

The bike is equipped with an approved Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end caps, which together with a dedicated calibration for the engine, bring the maximum power of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini to 218.5 horsepower*. The high number of carbon fibre components, combined with the silencer, bring the weight of the bike down to 185 kg, almost 2 kg less than the Panigale V4 S, with a power-to-weight ratio that thus goes from 1.15 to 1.18 HP/Kg. The Panigale V4 Lamborghini is the most powerful and lightest of the family.

The specifications of the Panigale V4 Lamborghini are rounded off by the dry clutch and adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers, and counterweights made from billet aluminum. Those wanting to use their motorcycle on the track will have a racing tank cap in billet aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, carbon fibre open clutch cover, and a license plate holder removal kit, all included with the bike.

The bike is further enhanced by the plate on the engine bearing its name (Desmosedici Stradale); the triple clamp machined from billet aluminum; and the dedicated dashboard animation at key-on, including the name of the motorbike and the example number. The same number is also laser-etched onto the aluminum badge of the ignition key.

Each Panigale V4 Lamborghini is supplied with a certificate of authenticity and dedicated motorbike cover delivered in a special personalised box matching the livery. Moreover, every Panigale V4 Lamborghini will be delivered in an exclusive customised wooden crate, complete with dedicated rear stand once again matching the bike’s livery.

Lamborghini Revuelto Ad Personam

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini draws inspiration from the revolutionary super sports car from the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer, sharing not only its spirit of extreme sporting performance and exclusivity, but also stylistic elements such as the iconic livery, the forged rims and the carbon fibre components, including the roof, engine hood and spoiler.

The vehicle features a unique configuration, starting with the style of the exterior thanks to dual-colour livery in Grigio Telesto and Nero Noctis, enhanced by details in Verde Scandal. This latter colour also features in other details of numerous components, such as the brake calipers and the band edged in Nero Noctis, which runs from the front hood to the vehicle’s tail. The 21″/22″ Altanero Shiny Black rims provide vigor to the side view.

Further “Ad Personam” customisation elements are the lower livery on carbon fibre and the contrasting livery in Verde Scandal which extends onto the rear carbon wing, in addition to the “63” logo edged with the same colour, a characteristic present only in the most exclusive models.

The interior of the Revuelto reflects the same attention to detail and customisation. The Full Carbon Interior Pack is accompanied by Unicolor Leather & Corsa Tex upholstery, with contrasting stitching and profiles in Verde Scandal. The logo embroidered on the headrests and the mats with contrasting stitching use the same lively shade. Some of the standout “Ad Personam” content includes the customised seats in Nero Ade with “Y” upholstered in Verde Scandal, and hexagonal embroidery in Grigio Octans and Verde Scandal, repeated on the roof lining and door panels, with additional embroidery of the “63” logo and leather handles in the same green colour. They are features which enhance the design of the Revuelto and which also feed into the specifications of the Borgo Panigale bike. Completing the customisation are two carbon-fibre plates on the sides of the instrument panel: the first with the “Ad Personam” logo, and the second dedicated to the collaboration with the tagline “Drive Ducati Beyond.”

Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti

In addition to these 630 examples, Ducati is also producing an even more exclusive series, named the Speciale Clienti, available only to 63 Lamborghini customers. These select few, in direct contact with the Ducati Centro Stile, will be able to transfer the colour scheme of their Lamborghini to their Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti, or else choose from colour combinations proposed by the Ducati Centro Stile.

It is a unique opportunity, which takes on an even greater meaning for Revuelto owners: the possibility to extend the customisation of their super sports car to their bike will allow them to create the perfect pairing, a genuine custom garage where every detail reflects the customer’s identity.

In addition, for the Speciale Clienti it will also be possible to customise the engraving on the sides of the triple clamp, and the rear stand will be painted in the same chosen livery, making each example a unique and unrepeatable piece.

The unique nature of the partnership is further reinforced by the possibility – only for Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini owners – to complete their look with a limited-edition helmet, jacket and leather riding suit, featuring the same colour scheme as the 630 bikes. Purchasers of the Speciale Clienti version can have the suit in the colours of their bike.

Deliveries of the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini will commence in September 2025.

Panigale V4 Lamborghini

Special edition limited to 630 numbered examples

Colour Livery with visible carbon fibre, details in Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto and Grigio Acheso Tricolore



Main Features Desmosedici Stradale, 1,103 cc engine Maximum power: 218.5 hp @ 13,500 rpm* Maximum torque: 122.1 Nm @ 11,250 rpm* Weight in running order without fuel: 185 kg Power-to-weight ratio: 1.18 hp/kg Front Frame Aluminum tank, 17-litre capacity Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 Öhlins NPX-30 pressurised fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Dedicated tail piece, inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto Dedicated wing design, inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto Forged rims with Lamborghini Revuelto design Dedicated seat Plexiglas racing windshield Dry clutch kit Triple clamp machined from billet aluminum with model name and example number Dedicated instrument panel animation at key-on Dedicated aluminum key with example number Adjustable footrests milled from billet aluminum Fairing, front and rear mudguards, chain guard, heel guard, fork cover, exhaust protection, alternator cover, license plate holder, sprocket cover, tank protection, instrument mounts, rad-duct in carbon fibre Dedicated wooden transport crate ** Dedicated stand in bike livery ** Dedicated motorcycle cover *** Certificate of authenticity*** Personalized box for additional components ** Racing fuel tank cap milled from billet aluminum *** Brake caliper air conveyors in carbon fibre*** License plate holder removal kit *** Open clutch cover in carbon fibre***



* Only Euro5+ homologated models

**Additional equipment

*** Additional equipment not homologated for road use

