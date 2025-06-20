Riderr – a fresh force in the two-wheeled accessories market

Originally started by a family team in Dorset, Riderr is now available nationwide offering a wide range of accessories, allowing consumers an enhanced choice when it comes to garage essentials.

The diverse product range includes: tool kits, handlebar chargers, heated grips, motorcycle covers, locks and paddock stands. There are also cleaning products and brush sets – and even a Bluetooth communicator.

With its bold black and yellow branding, the Riderr brand is easy to find and stands out in dealers and, thanks to distribution from Nevis Marketing, the range can now be found in dealers across the UK and Ireland.

The first ‘drop’ of 45 products is available in dealers now with the product range being expanded with more items added throughout the year.

Chris Crutwell, Co-founder of Riderr, comments: “The whole team at Riderr feels strongly about increasing the choice for customers and encouraging them to visit their local dealers. We have a strong background in a brick-and-mortar retail store and want to help support the sense of community that they offer. Advertisement

“Working with Nevis, we’ve grown our range for the national launch and have some great new additions coming later this year too. We want to grow our brand together to create something very special.”

Managing Director of Nevis Marketing, Scott Empson adds: “Everyone at Nevis is thrilled to partner with Riderr, an exciting new brand in the motorcycle accessories market.

“Over the past several months, we’ve worked closely with the Riderr team to develop their launch collection, and we share their determination and passion to make this brand a lasting success. Riderr brings a fresh dimension to the Nevis portfolio, offering our dealers greater diversity, innovation, and enhanced choice for consumers.”

To see the full product range, visit www.nevis.uk.com.

Dealers interested in stocking the Riderr product range, contact info@nevis.uk.com.

For more Motorcycle Accessories News head our dedicated page Motorcycle Accessory News

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





