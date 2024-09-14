New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

In partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe, which is marking 10 years as promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2024, is excited to set out a clear pathway to the top in the EWC with a new entry-level category, a key component as the build-up to 2025 begins.

Ahead of the Bol d’Or bringing the curtain down on another action-packed EWC season this weekend (14-15 September), WBD Sports’ commitment to further widening the appeal – and thereby increasing entry numbers – of international motorcycle racing’s toughest discipline is centred on a pyramid that gives riders and their teams alternative platforms to compete on, regardless of their level of experience and financial means.

Utilising FIM-homologated 1000cc production-based motorcycles, the EWC’s ladder or progression starts with the all-new FIM Production World Trophy, continues with the Superstock class for more modified machinery and reaches its peak with Formula EWC, the fastest and most technically advanced tier.

FIM PRODUCTION WORLD TROPHY IS GO FOR 2025

From 2025, the FIM Production World Trophy will be contested across the EWC season with teams counting their best three scores. An entry-level category, competitors will race 1000cc motorcycles that closely resemble their roadgoing counterparts but with only basic modifications allowed to limit running costs and ensure the new class is accessible both financially and in performance terms. With these targets in mind, only the standard fuel tank can be used and replaced during pitstops with the aid of a secured quick-release connector rather than by refuelling the motorcycle. A minimum pitstop time will be regulated for safety reasons.

Significantly, FIM Production World Trophy contenders will get the opportunity to compete on track at the same time as the Formula EWC and Superstock riders and benefit from live broadcasting and exposure on the EWC’s official channels.

An overview of the sporting regulations will become available in due course and a single tyre supplier will also be confirmed.

Gilles Stafler, the EWC Sport Coordinator and previously a rider and winning team manager in the championship, said: “This is an exciting time for the EWC as we develop this new and accessible category. Over the coming months we’ll be gathering feedback from all stakeholders as we work towards finalising the regulations for 2025.

“As a former team manager in the EWC, I know only too well the financial pressures that exist. I also know how competitive the EWC has become, making a pyramid that caters for all levels of performance and budget even more important. The response we’ve had from riders and teams during the initial discussion phase has been really encouraging and we’ll be looking to build on this in order to hit the ground running in 2025.”

NEW-FOR-2025 YAMAHA R7 ENDURANCE SERIES TO JOIN TWO EWC WEEKENDS AS A SUPPORT RACE

In addition to the new category, the new-for-2025 Yamaha R7 Endurance Series will be a support race at two European rounds of the EWC, serving as a potential starting point for riders and teams considering climbing the EWC pyramid in the future.

The all-new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series will provide a platform for riders and teams to progress from national to international level. Using the Yamaha R7 motorcycle on tyres from a controlled supplier, the Yamaha R7 Endurance Series will be contested over long-distance races at two European EWC events in 2025. This will give contenders the chance to experience an EWC event with the view of entering the championship as permanent teams in future seasons. The Yamaha R7 Endurance Series is open to all regardless of age and experience, either racing for a team or on a purely privateer basis.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with the FIM and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe for the new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series. The R7 is the latest in Yamaha’s R-series range of bikes, combining the perfect blend of agile handling and sports performance that has already proved itself as the perfect entry-level racing platform. This has been demonstrated by the success of the numerous national Yamaha R7 Cups and Challenges Europe-wide, that culminate in the R7 European Cup SuperFinale, which, for the first time this year, is taking place alongside the final round of the EWC season at the Bol d’Or. This new Series will strengthen our relationship with the EWC even further and give people an affordable and accessible way to make the step up from racing at the national level and experience the thrills and challenges of endurance racing in front of a global audience.”

KEY DEVELOPMENTS SUPPORTED BY THE FIM AND THE RACE PROMOTERS

Jean-Baptiste Ley, Motorsport Events Director at Warner Bros Discovery Sports, the EWC promoter, said: “The EWC is in good shape, but over the past few seasons, we’ve felt there has been a piece of the puzzle missing. While new entrants join the championship each season, we want to reach higher grid numbers to strengthen the future of the discipline. To do this, we have developed a pyramid that not only simplifies the access to endurance racing but establishes a clear pathway for progression using the same base bike but at different levels of performance and technical preparation. We know the interest is there, we just needed to create a platform that makes the EWC more accessible. We’re confident the FIM Production World Trophy will provide this entry point and we’re pleased to have the full support of the FIM and the race promoters.

“At the same time, we are delighted to be partnering with Yamaha Racing on the new Yamaha R7 Endurance Series. It’s also a great opportunity for riders and teams to experience the EWC before they fully embrace it in the future.”

Paul King, CCR Director, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, said: “The competition level of the FIM Endurance World Championship and the FIM Endurance World Cup is increasing impressively and the FIM is very pleased with this progression. However, the effect of this development is that the performance of the machines and the inherent costs are increasing. We are trying to control these costs, which is also due to the impact of the COVID-19 global health pandemic and inflation worldwide and stir the interest of the teams that could have turned away from this very special discipline, endurance. The creation of this new production class will allow us with more standard bikes and innovative ideas to create a lower cost class while ensuring that the performances of these machines on the track are very close to the cutting-edge machines, the EWC and Superstock machines. It is a challenge but also a great opportunity for this championship to bring new teams and retain some of our existing friends.”