Swann Triumphs in Thrilling Pirelli National Superstock Race at Oulton Park

Day 2 of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance at Oulton Park delivered intense action, with dramatic shifts from qualifying to the race results.

Qualifying: Allingham Claims Pole

David Allingham of SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing showcased his speed in qualifying, clinching pole position with a blistering lap of 1:34.761. This performance echoed his strong showing in Friday’s FP1 session. Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) secured second place, 0.290 seconds behind Allingham, while Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) rounded out the front row in third.

Notably, Friday’s combined practice leader Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) could only manage fourth, with Scott Swann (Swann Racing) starting from fifth on the grid.

Race 1: Swann Surges to Victory

The race saw a significant shake-up of the qualifying order, providing spectators with an exhilarating 12-lap battle. Scott Swann, who started from the second row, demonstrated exceptional race craft to claim victory. Swann got a strong start and took the lead early in the race, maintaining his position at the front all the way to the checkered flag.

Luke Mossey improved on his qualifying position to finish second, just 0.306 seconds behind Swann. Championship leader Davey Todd also made up ground from his fourth-place start to complete the podium in third, 0.986 seconds off the win.

Key race results:

Scott Swann (Swann Racing) Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – +0.306s Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – +0.986s Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +1.035s Josh Owens (IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia) – +3.282s

Championship Implications

The race results have significant implications for the championship standings. With Davey Todd described as the points leader coming into this race, his third-place finish helps maintain his position at the top. However, Joe Talbot, mentioned as Todd’s main title rival, finished fourth, potentially narrowing the gap in the championship race.

Scott Swann’s victory will undoubtedly boost his standing in the championship, while Luke Mossey’s strong second-place finish keeps him in contention.

Looking Ahead

This exciting race sets the stage for intense competition in the upcoming events. Fans will be eager to see if Swann can maintain his winning form, whether Todd can extend his championship lead, and how Talbot will respond in his pursuit of the title.

The close finishes, particularly among the top four riders, promise more thrilling races to come in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship. With such a competitive field, every point will be crucial as the season progresses.