Saturday, September 14, 2024
Ryde Triumphs in Dramatic Bennetts British Superbike Showdown Opener at Oulton Park

Ryde Triumphs in Dramatic Bennetts British Superbike Showdown Opener at Oulton Park

The second day of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park delivered high drama and a significant shake-up in the championship standings as the Showdown began in earnest.

Qualifying: Ryde Claims Pole

Kyle Ryde of OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing set the pace in qualifying, securing pole position with a blistering lap of 1:33.715. Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) and Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) completed the front row, setting the stage for what promised to be an intense opening race of the Showdown.

Race 1: Ryde Victorious Amidst Chaos

The 18-lap race was filled with drama from the very start. Key highlights include:

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) claimed his first Oulton Park victory, finishing 0.303 seconds ahead of Glenn Irwin.
  2. Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell crashed out on the opening lap at Hislops, significantly impacting his championship lead.
  3. Josh Brookes led early but was overtaken by Glenn Irwin on lap three.
  4. Charlie Nesbitt, who had been in the lead pack, crashed out at Hislops on lap five.
  5. Ryde overcame a mid-race setback when he had to remove a loose dash cover, dropping to third before fighting back to take the lead.
  6. Lee Jackson secured the final podium position, denying Brookes his first podium of the season.

Race 1 Results:

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing)
  2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +0.303s
  3. Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) +0.423s
  4. Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.705s
  5. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +1.147s

Championship Implications

The race results have dramatically reshaped the championship standings:

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 300 points
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – 294 points
  3. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – 256 points
  4. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – 231 points
  5. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 224 points

Ryde’s victory, combined with Bridewell’s DNF, has resulted in a mere six-point gap at the top of the standings. Glenn Irwin’s second-place finish has kept his title hopes very much alive, while strong performances from riders like Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes have tightened the mid-field battle.

Looking Ahead

With two more races to come at Oulton Park, the championship is wide open. Ryde will be looking to consolidate his newly-gained lead, while Bridewell faces a crucial recovery mission. Glenn Irwin’s resurgence adds another layer of intrigue to the title fight.

The close racing and unpredictable nature of the Showdown opener promise an exciting conclusion to the Oulton Park round and set the stage for a thrilling end to the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season.

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

