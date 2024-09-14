Saturday, September 14, 2024
Home advantage for some under the Andalusian sun in Jerez

CEV RepsolLatest NewsRacing
3 min.read
Home Advantage For Some Under The Andalusian Sun In JerezItalian Pini rides solo to pole in JuniorGP™ while Seville-born Garcia continues to shine in Moto2™

Qualifying for Round 5 of the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship got underway at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto with Autumn seemingly having forgotten about southern Spain. Temperatures were above 30 °C in Andalusia as riders in four classes took to the track looking to secure a favourable position for Sunday’s races.

In the JuniorGP™ it was Guido Pini (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) who sealed pole position with a sensational solo ride in qualifying. The Italian demonstrated his confidence by spurning the pack, pursuing the fastest lap time alone in Jerez.

In the Moto2™ European Championship Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing) took pole on home soil in Andalusia with a lap time of 1:41.102, starting Round 5 the way he left off in Portimao where he sealed two victories.

Setting the pace in the European Talent Cup was Carlos Cano (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team), who will start from pole position after recording a lap time of 1:49.054. The Spaniard is second in the ETC standings, and has a golden opportunity to seize control of the title race.

And finally in the hotly contested Stock™ European Championship qualifying session, Mario Mayor (GV Macrobonsai Racing) sealed pole with a time of 1:44.328.

FIM JuniorGP
Following Pini onto the front row in JuniorGP™ in P2 is his teammate and debutant in the JuniorGP™ class Brian Uriarte (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team), who illustrated his promise in style. Joing the SeventyTwo Artbox duo on the front row is Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing). Carpe is currently leading the JuniorGP™ rankings with 90 points, but has a margin of just two over title rivals Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) and Marcos Uriarte (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team) who are both on 88 points.

Jesus Rios is very much in contention in Jerez, starting from fourth, while Maximo Quiles (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) starts from P5 and will look to build on his first podium finish of the campaign in Portimao last time out. Completing the second row is Rico Salmela (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) who is chasing his second win of the season.

Moto2 European Championship
There will be an all-Spanish leading line in Moto2™. Joining local hero Garcia on the front row are Daniel Muñoz (Preicanos Racing Team), who is looking for his first win since a spectacular double in Catalunya, and Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing), who is aiming to improve on his best finish of P3 this season.

European Talent Cup
Falling just short of the time set by Cano in ETC qualifying were Giulio Pugliese (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team), and David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team). Pugliese is hoping for his first win since the opening race of the campaign in Round 1 in Misano.

Stock European Championship
Edged out by Mario Mayor in the battle for pole position in Stock were Adrian Rodriguez (SF Racing) and Demis Mihaila (MDR Competicion), with less than three tenths of a second separating the front row in qualifying.

Saturday didn’t disappoint, so make sure not to miss out on Sunday’s race day excitement with the stage set for JuniorGP™ Race 1 at 11:00 (UTC+2), followed by ETC Race 1 at 12:00 (UTC+2), and Moto2™ Ech at 13:00 (UTC+2). After that we’ll have JuniorGP™ Race 2 at 14:00 (UTC+2) and ETC Race 2 at 15:00 (UTC+2), with Stock Ech bringing the track action to a conclusion at 16:00 (UTC+2). We’ll see you there!

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM JuniorGP™ news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

You can also find all the results, videos, photos and information regarding the championship on the official website: www.fimjuniorgp.com/en

