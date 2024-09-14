Saturday, September 14, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Jeremy Seewer and Ducati together in the 2025 – 2026

Latest NewsMotoCrossRacing
Less than 1 min.read
Jeremy Seewer And Ducati Together In The 2025 - 2026Jeremy Seewer and Ducati together in the 2025 – 2026 MXGP World Championship

Jeremy Seewer will be one of the two official Ducati riders who will take part in the 2025 MXGP World Championship with the Desmo450 MX. The thirty-year-old Swiss rider, born in Bülach (CH)on 18 July 1994, has signed a two-year agreement (2025 – 2026) with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Seewer made his world championship debut in 2012 and was twice runner-up in MX2 in 2016 and 2017, and three times runner-up in MXGP in 2019, 2020 and 2022, while he finished third in 2023. He has five victories in MX2 and eight in MXGP to his name.

Seewer is currently lying fourth in the 2024 championship, with two races remaining this season.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC
Next article
Race 2 Victor Lehmann Crowned the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale Winner

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Race 2 Victor Lehmann Crowned the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale Winner

Endurance World Championship 0
Lennox Lehmann timed his charge to perfection in the...

New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

Endurance World Championship 0
In partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM),...

Change Of Schedule Announced For Oriental Beauty Valle MXGP of China in Shanghai

Latest News 0
Due to an impending Typhoon forecasted to affect the...

Most Popular

Race 2 Victor Lehmann Crowned the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale Winner

Endurance World Championship 0
Lennox Lehmann timed his charge to perfection in the...

New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

Endurance World Championship 0
In partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM),...

Change Of Schedule Announced For Oriental Beauty Valle MXGP of China in Shanghai

Latest News 0
Due to an impending Typhoon forecasted to affect the...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Race 2 Victor Lehmann Crowned The Yamaha R7 European Cup Superfinale Winner

Race 2 Victor Lehmann Crowned the Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale...

Frank Duggan - 0