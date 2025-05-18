Advertisement
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Buy M.C.M. News Now
Facebook BlueSky Instagram Youtube
Bulega Steals It On The Line To Share The Spoils With Razgatlioglu Bulega Steals It On The Line To Share The Spoils With Razgatlioglu

Bulega steals it on the line to share the spoils with Razgatlioglu

In front of a weekend attendance of over 55,000 Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) put on a show for the Czech fans at the Autodrom Most.
May 18, 2025

Bulega Steals It On The Line To Share The Spoils With RazgatliogluIn front of a weekend attendance of over 55,000 Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) put on a show for the Czech fans at the Autodrom Most.

The title contenders were separated by just 0.027s in Race 2 after a stunning 22 laps of Superbike action.

Bulega Steals It On The Line To Share The Spoils With RazgatliogluRace 2 Highlights
Starting from pole position Razgatlioglu ceded the lead to Bulega who led for the first 11 laps. When the BMW took the lead at Turn 17 he was immediately attacked by Bulega into Turn 1 who proved his mettle and led for another lap before Razgatlioglu tried an unorthodox move at Turn 2

During the final laps of the race Razgatlioglu was under intense pressure from Bulega. The Italian rider was unable to attack until the very last moment. On Lap 22 he accelerated out of Turn 21 better than his rival and won the drag race to the line. It was Bulega’s eighth win of the season

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) spent the first two third of the race behind Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and then held his rival at bay for the second time today as they finished in third and fourth positions

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) rounded out the top six after a race long battle that was settled in the Australian’s favour

Having started from fifth on the grid Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was caught out by an incident with Jonathan Rea. The Yamaha rider was given a double long lap penalty for causing the crash that also saw Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) removed from contention. Rea would go on to finish 13th
Championship Highlights

Bulega leads the championship by 31 points having conceded just three points to Razgatlioglu over the course of the round

A hat-trick of podiums vaulted Petrucci to third in the standings. The Italian is five points ahead of Bautista

Ducati lead the standings by 58 points from BMWBulega Steals It On The Line To Share The Spoils With Razgatlioglu

COMING NEXT: MISANO!
The Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round will take place from 13th to 15th June at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)
“It’s been a really up-and-down weekend. On Friday, I had a huge crash, and now we’ve finished with a victory in Race 2. It’s been an incredible weekend. We never gave up and the team improved the bike a lot throughout the weekend. The bike felt much better today and I was able to ride how I like to. I’m really happy, especially because this circuit isn’t one that suits my riding style. To get the win here after such a tough start means a lot. Now I hope to repeat this performance at Misano.”

P2 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)
“At the beginning of the race, I was just following Nicolo. When I felt ready, I passed him and tried to do my rhythm. In the final laps, I had too much spin. It was bad on the exit of the last corner. I was losing a lot on the straight, especially compared to the Ducati. I gave more than 100% in all the races this weekend. I’m a bit angry because the bike started to cut power and I lost the win at the last corner. Still, we did a good job, so thanks to my team and all the fans.”

P3 – Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team)
“I really wanted to be on the podium again but it was tough because Sam was really fast. We had the same pace, but I told myself, ‘I want that podium.’ He made one small mistake and I was there to take advantage. Congratulations to him, and also to Nicolò and Toprak, because they’re doing an incredible job. I’m really happy with the work my crew is doing. It’s been a weekend of third place finishes for me but we’re in the fight, and I’m very happy.”

Bulega Steals It On The Line To Share The Spoils With RazgatliogluRace 2 Results
1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.027s
3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +16.276s
4. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) 16.452s
5. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +20.703s
6. Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) +21.774s
Fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) – 1’30.379s

Championship standings
1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 252 points
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 221
3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) 146
4. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 141
5. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) 127
6. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) 102

Tissot Superpole Highlights
In the ten lap Superpole Race Bulega led the opening tour before Razgatlioglu came past on Lap 3. Within two laps the margin had opened to over a second due to Bulega running off track at Turn 1. From that point onwards Razgatioglu controlled the race and claimed the 12 points on offer.

Petrucci scrapped with Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) for the first half of the race before Sam Lowes came past his brother and gave chase for the rest of the race to Petrucci.

From the fourth row of the grid Bautista was into the top six on the opening lap and finished in fifth position after coming past Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC) at Turn 20 on the final lap.

Superpole Race Results
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)
2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1.917s
3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +5.943s

Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Amazon.co.uk
Modern Classic Motorcycle News
BUY NOW
-12%
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI Editing, Stabilization, No microSD Card
Amazon.co.uk
£519.00 £593.00
PRIME
Insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle - 8K Waterproof 360 Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Invisible Selfie Stick, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, AI...
BUY NOW
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest Strap Mount for First-Person View
Amazon.co.uk
£388.00
PRIME
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Motorcycling/Mountain Cycling Combo, Action Camera 4K for Riders, 1/1.3" Sensor, 155º FOV, 4hrs Battery, Sports Data Recording, Chest...
BUY NOW
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
Amazon.co.uk
£59.99
PRIME
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount PRO for for iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and Universal Adapters
BUY NOW
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
Amazon.co.uk
£157.06
PRIME
Oxford Beast Lock Padlock. Motorcycle Diamond Sold Secure. LK120, Black
BUY NOW
-6%
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
Amazon.co.uk
£229.99 £244.99
Oxford Beast 22mm chain x 2.0mtr. High Security Heavy Duty Motorbike Chain. Sold Secure Diamond. LK127
BUY NOW
Amazon price updated: May 14, 2025 1:11 pm

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page superbike-news.co.uk/category/world-superbikes/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

byFrank Duggan
Published

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 23rd February 2025
Advertisement

Read more