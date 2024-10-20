Duel Down Under: Marquez vs Martin lights up the Island

Nightmare start, dream end: the #93 charges through and gets the gloves off to beat Martin, with Bagnaia doing some damage limitation in third .

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) went toe-to-toe at the Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, escaping to create a private showdown at front and duelling through the final four laps – split by less than a second over the line. Marquez came out on top despite dropping back after a nightmare start, with the #93 stalking the #89 through the latter stages before making his attack and making it stick. In the title fight, Martin’s second place nevertheless sees him increase his lead by four points, with key rival and reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing the podium at a distance on Sunday.

The drama was immediate as Marquez’ rear wheel spun up a cloud of smoke off the line, a tear off trapped under the rear tyre which was then unceremoniously ejected as he dropped the clutch. That allowed the Gresini machine to quickly take off and slot back into the fight, but the kerfuffle – and a great start from the #89 – saw Martin streak away to take the holeshot ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), with Bagnaia up into third early on as he threaded the needle past Marquez’ drama. Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) was in P4, with another stunning launch from Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) putting the South African into fifth from P11 on the grid.

Behind, in no time at all Marquez was somehow already attacking Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) to move back into sixth, and after a tango at Turn 4 the #93 made it through. From there, he was on a mission. Next was Binder, and the gap to the South African was gone in a couple of laps. Then it was Morbidelli and with 22 to go into Turn 1, Marquez was through and into the podium places. Now, the clear air to his 2025 teammate was the target as the #1 continued to hold race leader Martin within around half a second.

By 16 to go, a small mistake from the Championship leader made it a six-wheeler at the front, the three machines glued together: Martin, Bagnaia and Marquez. Bagnaia wasted no time as he attacked at Turn 3 and made it through, but Martin hit back at Turn 4. That opened the door enough for Marquez to head through too, resetting it to Martin – Marquez – Bagnaia in that order at the front.

With 13 to go, the #1 and the #93 set identical laps, and less than a tenth off race leader Martin. With all on the soft tyre and plenty of kilometers to go, the chess game seemed out in full force but the Jaws music was starting to fade in from Marquez. Next time round, he was right on the back of the Pramac ahead. 10 laps to go, two tenths between two riders, and one second back to the reigning Champion. Then 1.9. It was becoming a duel Down Under, and the tension simmered away lap by lap before a final four to remember.

Four to go, Martin left the door just enough ajar at Turn 4 and there was no second invitation needed as Marquez sliced past. Into Turn 1 with three to go, Martin returned the favour. At Turn 4, Marquez did the same once more, and sent both just wide enough for the gloves to now clearly be off. No contact, and they just about stayed on track away from the green, but it was a lunge. If it was designed to create some metres of clear air in the lead it didn’t quite work as they stayed stuck together split by 0.111 over the line, but the #93 was now hammer down.

This time at Turn 1, there was no gap. Martin tried to make one at Turn 2 but no dice, and around three Marquez started to make some metres. By the start of the final lap, the #93 was half a second clear, and gaining himself just enough breathing space to call that a third win of the year.

Bagnaia couldn’t quite find enough to go with the duo in the lead once they’d broken away, but kept it tidy in third for a very valuable 16-point haul, keeping the deficit at 20 points with a maximum of 111 still to race for.

In the fight behind the podium, Bastianini dropped back before picking his way forward again, with Binder, Morbidelli, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) for company in a tight fight. By the flag though it was two duels. Diggia took fourth from Bastianini by three tenths, and behind them it was a near photo-finish for sixth as Morbidelli and Binder crossed the line split by just 0.016. Viñales was forced to settle for eighth.

Another group fought it out behind that one, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) rising to the fore there. The Frenchman stormed up from P18 on the grid to take ninth and another top ten, denying Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), home hero Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) and Alex Rins (Monster Energy Energy MotoGP™). Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) had another solid day to take more points in P14, with Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) taking the final point after the #73 had headed well wide at Turn 1 and served his Long Lap for his collision with Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) in Japan.

Mir slid out on Sunday, and Bezzecchi crashed early after completing his Long Lap for his incident with Viñales in the Tissot Sprint. He remounted but at the back of the pack. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) didn’t start after being declared unfit on Sunday morning due to shoulder trauma incurred on Saturday.

After the drama, the weather, the well-calculated lunges and high-speed chess, that’s a wrap on Phillip Island. The Championship top two are now split by 20 points, with Marquez still just about hanging on as a contender for the crown and Bastianini now at a real last chance saloon in Buriram. Join us for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand next weekend for another two showdowns in front of a wall of noise from that main grandstand… and a final corner designed to make them roar!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com