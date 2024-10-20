Third consecutive win for Manzi to finish the season

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) led every lap of the final race of the WorldSSP season.

The Italian rider, who started from third position, took advantage of a crash for Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) who crashed out of the lead at Turn 9 on the opening tour.

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) started from pole position, by virtue of his fastest lap in Race 1, but the Italian dropped to fourth position at the end of the opening lap. Caricasulo crashed out of the race midway through the 17 lap duration and ended the season seventh in the standings.

World Champion Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) started the race fourth and finished there. He had been in podium contention throughout but running wide at Turn 6 four laps from home allowed Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) through to take the first podium of his WorldSSP career behind Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) who claimed the seventh podium of his season.

Tenth position guaranteed Simone Corse as the Supersport Challenge winner for 2024 with the Renzi Corse rider holding a comfortable 20 point lead over Tom Edwards.

P1 | Stefano Manzi | Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing

“The race was super tight today! At the beginning, it was quite easy to stay in the lead. Starting from the front row I got a good start with the clutch. I was in P1 by the end of first lap and my rhythm was good. I was able to build a gap, but after that I started to struggle a bit. The riders behind closed and I couldn’t break away. It felt like someone was right behind me in every corner! It was really close. In the end, I managed to win, and it’s fantastic to finish the season like this. This is the last race with the R6 and winning is a great way to honour the bike.”

WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

2. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.275s

3. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.810s

4. Adrián Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +3.504s

5. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +5.137s

6. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) +7.468s

Championship Standings

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 439 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 415 points

3. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 382 points

