Ana Carrasco continues to make history, becoming the first ever WorldWCR Champion

Ana Carrasco has made history by becoming the first ever FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Champion, achieving this remarkable milestone in Jerez. This victory marks a significant moment in motorsport history, as it underscores the growing recognition and support for female competitors in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

Carrasco’s career began in 2009 when she won the 125cc Championship in the Extremadura Championship. In 2011, she became the first female rider to score points in the 125cc CEV class, a feat she repeated the following year in the inaugural Moto3™ format of the same championship. Graduating to the Moto3™ World Championship in 2013, she made her mark by becoming the first woman to score points in the lightweight Grand Prix class, achieving a best result of 8th in Valencia.

After four years in the MotoGP™ paddock, Carrasco embraced a new challenge in 2017 by joining the WorldSSP300 series. This move proved transformative, as she made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to win a motorcycle World Championship. Ana continued to excel, finishing third in WorldSSP300 in 2019 and racing in the class for two more years before returning to Moto3™ for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In the 2024 season, Ana faced fierce competition from main rival Maria Herrera, particularly during Race 2 at Portimao, where the last lap battle for the lead was intense. Their rivalry not only showcased their incredible talents but also captivated fans and added excitement to the Championship.

Out of the 11 races held so far this season, she has secured 2 pole position, 12 podium finishes and recorded 4 wins, all while consistently showcasing her speed with multiple fastest laps. Her impressive performance culminated in her historic championship victory.

Looking ahead, Carrasco’s plans for next season are still to be confirmed, but fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate what she will accomplish next.

Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team:

“I’m super happy, honestly. Really, happy because it’s been a difficult season. We had to manage a lot both on and off the track. I gave my best in every race, every weekend, to try to achieve this result. I couldn’t be happier right now. Being World Champion once is incredible, but twice is something else entirely—crazy, even. My team did a fantastic job all season. They pushed me a lot to achieve this, and for me, they are the best. I want to say thanks to them and to all the people around me because I came from a difficult season with injuries and bad results. At times, it was hard to keep believing, but I had many people around me helping me improve. This title is for all of them.

The championship was something really new for everyone, and we had to adapt. Everyone was a bit nervous at the start because it was such a new experience, but I think Dorna and the FIM did an amazing job. We had a really good championship, with a high level of competition and a lot of great races. I think the fans, especially those watching on TV, enjoyed it a lot. So for me, it was a successful season for everyone.”

