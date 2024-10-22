Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Updates for UltraFlex Heated Bodywarmer

Industry NewsApparelKeis
1 min.read
Updates For Ultraflex Heated BodywarmerPopular Keis B601RP UltraFlex Heated Mid-Layer updated for winter 2024/2025.

Keis has updated its B601RP UltraFlex Heated Bodywarmer for winter 2024/2025, so it now offers even more comfort and flexibility for year-round riders.

At first glance, the only obvious change is that the branding is more discreet, but beneath the surface there have been significant upgrades.

The internal cables connecting the Micro Carbon Fibre heating panels have been rerouted for a more ergonomic flow, so they are not noticeable when wearing the bodywarmer.

In addition, the UltraFlex material used to make the bodywarmer has been reformulated for a more tailored fit without bunching up. Blended from 85% Chinlon and 15% Spandex, this lightweight fabric stretches in all directions, so it is snug without restricting movement. It also wicks away moisture, making it comfortable to wear under even close fitting riding jackets.Updates For Ultraflex Heated Bodywarmer

Now suitable for dual power, the bodywarmers can be powered by a motorcycle’s 12V system, or from the 5000mAh Keis battery (sold separately), giving the option to keep warm when off the bike too.

Four Micro Carbon Fibre heating panels – two at the front, one across the back and another in the collar – deliver consistent and reliable warmth, without the weight and bulk often associated with heated garments. The panels are fully machine washable and are covered by a lifetime warranty for complete peace of mind.

Available in sizes 2XS-3XL, the Keis B601RP UltraFlex retails for £180 (including VAT). Along with the lifetime warranty on the heating panels, the jacket itself is covered by a two-year warranty.

For more KEiS News check out our new dedicated page KEiS News

Find out more at keisapparel.comUpdates For Ultraflex Heated Bodywarmer

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
2025 Provisional FIM JuniorGP World Championship Calendar

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

2025 Provisional FIM JuniorGP World Championship Calendar

CEV Repsol 0
2025 Provisional FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship Calendar. You can find...

BbKRT ready to test new bimota KB998 at Jerez

Latest News 0
Fresh from the recent announcement of the transition from...

Ducati secures historic 20th WorldSBK Manufacturers’ Title at Jerez

Latest News 0
Ducati has once again made history in the 2024...

Most Popular

2025 Provisional FIM JuniorGP World Championship Calendar

CEV Repsol 0
2025 Provisional FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship Calendar. You can find...

BbKRT ready to test new bimota KB998 at Jerez

Latest News 0
Fresh from the recent announcement of the transition from...

Ducati secures historic 20th WorldSBK Manufacturers’ Title at Jerez

Latest News 0
Ducati has once again made history in the 2024...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
2025 Provisional Fim Juniorgp World Championship Calendar

2025 Provisional FIM JuniorGP World Championship Calendar

Frank Duggan - 0