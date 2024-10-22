Updates for UltraFlex Heated Bodywarmer

Popular Keis B601RP UltraFlex Heated Mid-Layer updated for winter 2024/2025.

Keis has updated its B601RP UltraFlex Heated Bodywarmer for winter 2024/2025, so it now offers even more comfort and flexibility for year-round riders.

At first glance, the only obvious change is that the branding is more discreet, but beneath the surface there have been significant upgrades.

The internal cables connecting the Micro Carbon Fibre heating panels have been rerouted for a more ergonomic flow, so they are not noticeable when wearing the bodywarmer.

In addition, the UltraFlex material used to make the bodywarmer has been reformulated for a more tailored fit without bunching up. Blended from 85% Chinlon and 15% Spandex, this lightweight fabric stretches in all directions, so it is snug without restricting movement. It also wicks away moisture, making it comfortable to wear under even close fitting riding jackets.

Now suitable for dual power, the bodywarmers can be powered by a motorcycle’s 12V system, or from the 5000mAh Keis battery (sold separately), giving the option to keep warm when off the bike too.

Four Micro Carbon Fibre heating panels – two at the front, one across the back and another in the collar – deliver consistent and reliable warmth, without the weight and bulk often associated with heated garments. The panels are fully machine washable and are covered by a lifetime warranty for complete peace of mind.

Available in sizes 2XS-3XL, the Keis B601RP UltraFlex retails for £180 (including VAT). Along with the lifetime warranty on the heating panels, the jacket itself is covered by a two-year warranty.

Find out more at keisapparel.com