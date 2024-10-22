WorldSBK begins 2025 preparations in post-season two-day test at Jerez

Day 1 of post-season testing at Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto marked the return of Bimota to WorldSBK action, with Florian Marino testing the KB998 and finishing ninth.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) lead the timesheets with a dominant 1’38.142s, nearly 1.5 seconds clear of teammate Alvaro Bautista, despite the latter suffering an early crash.

Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) impressed on his Kawasaki debut, securing the third fastest time with a 1’39.650s.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) led Honda’s charge, finishing fourth with a 1’39.971s after completing 80 laps.

Ryan Vickers made his first appearance with Team Motocorsa Racing, finishing fifth after adapting to the Panigale V4 R.

WorldSSP riders were also on track, including Tom Booth-Amos, Philipp Oettl, and Oli Bayliss, adding to the busy day of testing.

The Bimota KB998 makes its debut as the Italian brand returns to WorldSBK, powered by a Kawasaki engine. Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team’s test rider Florian Marino tests the new machine around the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto during Day 1 of the post-season test.

Garrett Gerloff tested the Kawasaki ZX-10RR today as he prepares for his third manufacturer in WorldSBK, joining Kawasaki Puccetti Racing. He posted the third fastest time on the first day of the test.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is in action at Jerez, with Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista kicking off their 2025 preparations. Both riders topped the timesheets on Day 1 of the two-day test, despite Bautista suffering a crash in the morning.

Ryan Vickers is set to move to WorldSBK full-time in 2025 and tested with the Team Motocorsa Racing outfit today at the Jerez test, marking his first experience with the team.

Xavi Vierge of Team HRC secured the fourth fastest time on the opening day of testing.

Philipp Oettl will return to WorldSSP next season with the newly rebranded Feel Racing WorldSSP team, previously the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team. After three seasons in WorldSBK on Ducati and Yamaha, Oettl made his debut on the Panigale V2 on Tuesday.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com