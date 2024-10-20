Carrasco secures first WorldWCR title with Jerez podium

Race 2 Highlights:

A podium finish in the final race of the year at Jerez was enough to secure Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) the inaugural WorldWCR crown. Knowing that the slightest mistake could jeopardize her title chances today, Ana focused on running a clean race. Lying fifth with three laps to go, Carrasco was able to gain ground on the very last lap to secure third place, and an incredibly well-deserved 2024 championship win. Carrasco was the only rider to reach the podium in every one of the season’s twelve races, the 27-year-old amassing 4 wins, 8 podiums, 2 pole positions, as well as 4 best laps.

With a 13-point deficit as the race got underway, title contender Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) had everything to gain and nothing to lose in this final showdown. The winner of Saturday’s Race 1, Maria set out to repeat that performance on Sunday, knowing that nothing short of a race win would do. Leading the race for a time, it all came down to the last few corners. Pushing hard to get back in front, Herrera ultimately came into contact with Sanchez on the very last lap, her race brought to an end when she crashed at Turn 13.

Despite the Race 2 outcome, Herrera is a very worthy championship runner-up. The 28-year-old put in a sensational performance this season, scoring the highest number of race wins (6), plus three additional podiums. She also received the Tissot Superpole Award, having achieved pole position at three of the six rounds.

It was Sunday’s polesitter Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) who took victory in this final race of the season, but it was no easy task. In arguably the most hard-fought race of the season, a group of five riders ultimately battled it out for the podium positions today, the four championship frontrunners joined by Italian Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team). Slipping to sixth in the early stages, Sara had her work cut out but got the job done, crossing the line first to secure her second win of the season, as well as third place in the championship standings. Sanchez has collected 2 race wins, 8 additional podiums, a pole position and the Pirelli Best Lap Award over the course of the season.

On the podium already on Saturday, Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) put in a repeat performance in Race 2. In the mix from start to finish, Neila fought hard to cross the line just 0.3 of a second behind race winner Sanchez, taking her fourth podium and enough points to finish P4 in the championship. A very consistent Neila was able to score a top five finish in every race this year.

Ponziani put together a fantastic final race, arguably her best of the season, to cross the line P4 today after battling long and hard for the podium. The points scored this weekend ensure the Italian of fifth place in the general standings.

Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) placed fifth in Race 2, just as she did in Saturday’s race. Securing P6 in the general standings, Ruiz was one of just three riders, along with Neila and Carrasco, to take points in every one of the season’s twelve races.

Wildcard Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) was straight up into the top five when the race got underway Unfortunately, she received a double long penalty for having made a jump start, but despite this the Brit was able to finish P6 and score important championship points in her debut WorldWCR round.

Seventh across the line in Race 2, Australian Tayla Relph (Tayco Motorsport) completes this inaugural WorldWCR season as the top ranked non-European rider, seventh in the championship standings.

Rounding out the top ten in the final Jerez race were Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno), Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team), and Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3).

Championship Standings:

Carrasco secures the 2024 championship title (244), finishing 29 points clear of her closest rival.

Taking the runner-up spot is Herrera, who banked an impressive 215 points in all.

Sanchez confirms overall third place (191) ahead of Neila, fourth with a total of 172.

Ponziani secures fifth with a tally 135, with Ruiz not far behind in sixth (112)

Relph (83), Madrigal (60), Yochay (56) and Ongaro (55) round out the top ten.

Key Points:

Pole position: Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) – 1’51.706

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team)

Race 2 winner: Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team)

Race fastest lap: Sara Sanchez – 1’51.533 (Race 1)

P1 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

“It was a different kind of race today as the leading group was so big! To start with I was a little cautious as there were so many of us but with a few laps to go, I realised I needed to react if I wanted to reach the podium and so started to push. I didn’t see Maria but realized that there was contact and that she had crashed. I’m so sorry as that’s not the way anyone wanted it to finish but I don’t think I did anything wrong. I’m happy with the way we’ve finished the season though, and I want to thank the entire team for all their amazing work this year. We finish third overall, so I’m very pleased with that.”

P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha

“An amazing race. I tried my best and was able to finish second today. Honestly, I feel that my season is only starting right now, as I’m feeling in top condition and have run a really strong weekend. We’re finishing the year in a good position and think we have a good base on which to build next season. I’m very happy with my performance overall, as I was able to finish top five in every race and didn’t make any mistakes. I finish the season P4 overall, and I think I can be very pleased with that in our first season.”

World Champion (P3) | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“I didn’t really have a plan when the race began. I wanted to make the group smaller because I was a bit worried when I saw there were six of us all fighting and you never know what might happen. So, I couldn’t relax at all. When I saw Maria was attacking, I decided to sit behind the frontrunners and wait for the final laps. With two laps to go, I tried to pass them, but it was difficult along the back straight and I didn’t want to make a mistake. I was able to get past Ponziani through the last corner, and the result was enough for the title. It’s great to have finished every race on the podium, it’s been an incredible season! I think we’ve done a great job as a team, controlling every situation and putting in a very consistent performance. I’m really, really happy.”

Championship runner-up (DNF) | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I did everything I could, this weekend and all season long. Yesterday I ran a perfect race and today I saw Ana was in fifth while I knew I could battle for the win. But in the end Sara slowed down too much through the last corner and I touched her rear tyre. I’m really disappointed because I really feel that I did all I could this year. I have to say thank you to the team for giving me the chance to start the season with everyone else. I battled for race wins and for the title and so I am happy about that, but of course sad that I was unable to win the championship.”

WorldWCR Race 2 Results

1. Sara Sánchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team)

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +0.368s

3. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) +0.639s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) +0.722s

5. Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) +1.039s

6. Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) +10.927s

Championship Standings

1. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) 244 points

2. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) 215 points

3. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) 191 points

