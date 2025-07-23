British Talent Cup: 2025 title battle reignites at Brands Hatch

British Talent Cup: Four points split Frost and Surowiak coming into Round 4, with others ready to pounce at the iconic venue.

The R&G British Talent Cup field are back in action this weekend as the iconic Brands Hatch GP circuit plays host to Round 4, with just four points splitting the top two in the title race.

Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by MLav Racing) leads the way on 104 points, with consistency the key to his championship so far. Frost will be looking to add to his Snetterton victory this weekend, and continue his impressive run of four podiums in a row. Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team), who debuted in the Northern Talent Cup at Brno last weekend, has won every race he’s finished in 2025, but those two DNFs mean he’s trailing Frost.

Harrison Mackay (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) is 28 points off the top, and will be hunting a podium return after missing out at Snetterton. Peter Willis (WM Racing) has scored points in every race so far, meaning he’s only five behind Mackay, while impressive rookie Ethan Sparks (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) looks to pocket his first win after missing out by just 0.009s in that fight with Surowiak in Race 2 last time out.



Two more races of BTC action are coming up on Saturday and Sunday at Brands Hatch, so make sure you tune in!

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.britishtalentcup.com

