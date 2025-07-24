Harrison Dessoy: “A happy rider’s a fast rider.”

Harrison Dessoy is one of the most promising young British talents in motorbike racing. Having spent three years in the British Talent Cup, Dessoy achieved a career-best of P6 in the series. The Brit then progressed to the Pirelli National Sportbike championship with Rev2Race Yamaha in 2024, where he consistently finished in the points and had a best-ever finish of P2 at Knockhill.

Now with PHR Performance, in his second year in the Pirelli National Sportbike championship, Harrison is on the hunt for his first win in the series, all while still learning the traits of the Triumph Daytona 660 (of which Richard Cooper won the class last year) and working with a new team.

I sat down with Harrison after pre-season testing at Oulton Park to speak to him about his racing career, his aspirations for 2025 and his goals for his future in bike racing.



“We came into 2025 sort of scratching our heads a bit whether we’re going to be able to do a whole year on the grid.”

In motorsport, cash is king, and nowhere is that more evident in the bike support series in the UK. Even a ride in the British Talent Cup, which is the first stepping stone to professional bike racing in Britain, costs between £30,000 to £40,000. Speaking about his own experience with running in the championship, Harrison openly told me that “a few crashes racked up the bill for fairings and parts”, which caused doubt as to whether or not he would be able to compete in this year’s Sportbike championship.

One of the ways Harrison has overcome financial uncertainties is the introduction of sponsors, who are imperative to developing young riders’ careers. Even at the top level of UK bike racing in British Superbikes, fans saw the importance of sponsorships when OMG Yamaha had to withdraw temporarily from the 2025 season due to their title sponsor pulling their partnership from the team.

Touching on the sponsors he works with, Harrison said that “it’s only been the 2024 off-season into this year where I’ve really cracked on with sponsorships.” Now sponsored by companies such as ZeroFit, who supply his undergarments, and Two Tyres London, Harrison did call it a “hard graft” getting businesses on board for his 2025 campaign. He commented that “it’s being brave enough to go up to someone and say ‘look, I’m a rider, I’m pretty quick, can you help us out?’” which is very true – and it’s thanks to that confidence that the 19-year old has numerous sponsors littered over his Triumph bike, helmet and race suit.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how he [Richard Cooper] can help this year.”

Harrison Dessoy made the switch from Rev2Race Yamaha to PHR Performance for his Sportbike campaign in 2025. Not only is he now onboard a Triumph, but he fills the seat of Richard Cooper, who is one of the most established names in UK bike racing. Although he doesn’t now ride full-time, Richard Cooper now takes on the role of rider coach for Harrison. Speaking about his relationship with Richard, Harrison said that he gives lots of advice, both on the data side and on-track, which is invaluable to his progression in Sportbike.

Harrison is also very conscious that the team he’s stepping into has had a lot of success, with Richard Cooper winning the Sportbike class with the team in 2024. Speaking about heading into the season, Harrison said that “the big difference between this year is staying more relaxed” in order to be successful. Noting the successes of the team, he commented that “I know it’s a very good team – they won the championship last year”, but the young Brit is confident he can be as competitive and bring home similar results for the team in his campaign.

“I’m surrounded by a good group of people – we’re all still learning.”

Being so young in the world of motorsport, your support network is everything. Whether you have a team of five or fifty people, they help keep you level headed in high-pressure moments, they celebrate every win – big or small – and lift you up when facing adversities.

One thing Harrison did touch upon was the backing of his parents. Despite some nasty crashes in British Talent Cup, Harrison said he “worked my magic as their child” to encourage them to let him on a bike again. When talking about their involvement in his bike racing, Harrison said that “they’re just so supportive – even if it’s a bad result, you never see them kicking me down.” With his Dad having experience at club level racing, as well as giving him a lot of financial support to get him to where he is today, Harrison said that “Mum and Dad are the most supportive people that you need.”

Harrison also referred to his partnership with his crew with fondness, despite only working with them for a short period of time. Reflecting on the work of his two mechanics, he said that “my mechanic and my crew chief – Leon and Micky – they’re both my age. We’re the same school year. And they’ve already won a championship in BSB.” When questioned about how the dynamic works with all three being so close in age, he said that “when we need to work, we work well” and that, due to their young age, “we’re all coming along together.”

“A happy rider’s a fast rider.”

Harrison and his love for bike racing started at a young age, having been inspired by the likes of Marc Marquez in MotoGP. Touching on that inspiration and where he hopes for his own career to progress to after Sportbike, Harrison mentioned “I think it’s a very achievable goal to get to Moto2”, noting that he would rather explore racing opportunities abroad against different competition. Though asked if he would ever want to see out his entire racing career on home soil, Harrison acknowledged the talent abroad by saying “I’d like to go to European championships – I think the level is a bit better. That’s what you want to be in, is the best level you can.” The rider is evidently not shy to race against the Spaniards and Italians in international racing, who have produced some of the biggest names in motorcycle racing.

With Harrison still being young and having many different avenues to pursue, including a potential stint in swimming after he set a time quick enough to send him to county qualifiers, the Triumph talent replied “I’m in a place now where I can choose where I want to go, and bike racing is the way I want to go.” After progressing rapidly through the British Talent Cup and now filtering into Sportbike, Harrison said that “the trick is to enjoy it [racing] as much as you can, even if you’re not where you want to be” – a remark that can be transferred to all walks of life, not just racing bikes.

Fast forwarding almost three months from our conversation, Harrison Dessoy heads into his home round at Brands Hatch sitting P3 in the championship and only 46 points adrift from the top spot. Having achieved three podium finishes so far this season, Harrison will be hoping to achieve glory at his home race and get his first taste of victory in the Sportbike class, which will no-doubt come to the Essex-based rider very soon.





