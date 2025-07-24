2026 Motogp Calendar Revealed

MotoGP 2026: 22 Grands Prix, five continents and the return of Brazil: the 2026 calendar has landed

The 2026 MotoGP calendar is here! With 22 Grands Prix across five continents, the season runs from February to November to create a perfectly-paced year for the millions of fans watching around the world – and the riders battling it out on track.

Brazil is back as MotoGP returns to a key market, some established favourites move dates, summer break is the perfect pitstop pause – take a look at 2026!



Now, stay tuned for the next dates to be confirmed: pre-season and the much-anticipated season launch. Bangkok was just the beginning, with a new city set to host our first spectacular of the 2026 season. More history is just around the apex – we call it the most exciting sport on Earth for a reason.



