2026 MotoGP calendar revealed

MotoGP 2026: 22 Grands Prix, five continents and the return of Brazil: the 2026 calendar has landed
July 24, 2025

Headlines

The 2026 MotoGP calendar is here! With 22 Grands Prix across five continents, the season runs from February to November to create a perfectly-paced year for the millions of fans watching around the world – and the riders battling it out on track.

Brazil is back as MotoGP returns to a key market, some established favourites move dates, summer break is the perfect pitstop pause – take a look at 2026!
Now, stay tuned for the next dates to be confirmed: pre-season and the much-anticipated season launch. Bangkok was just the beginning, with a new city set to host our first spectacular of the 2026 season. More history is just around the apex – we call it the most exciting sport on Earth for a reason.


For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

* Disclosure: This page may contain affiliate links, which means I may earn a commission (at no cost to you) if you click on the link and make a purchase. Any money made goes straight back into the website and magazine. Your support is appreciated!

