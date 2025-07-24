Vespa gets ready to celebrate its 80th birthday

In 2026, Vespa will turn 80, and will celebrate this milestone in Rome between the 25th and the 28th of June, in what is set to be the biggest party in the history of this legendary brand.

Tens of thousands of Vespa enthusiasts are expected to descend on the city from all over the world – perhaps only natural, given that Vespa was the first to bring together young people from every country across the globe, united by their passion for Vespa and their shared values of beauty, elegance, zest for life and freedom.

Rome, the endlessly beautiful eternal city, has always been a symbol of Italy’s “Dolce Vita” in the collective imagination, and as such, has been selected as the perfect destination to celebrate the 80th anniversary of an icon that has never aged, successfully reinventing itself over time to remain contemporary.

But it won’t just be a party for the most ardent fans: Vespa has a special place in the collective memory too; in everyone’s scrapbooks, and Rome 2026 is shaping up to be an incredible event that will go beyond a simple celebration of the passion for a vehicle that is unique in the world.



Between the 25th and the 28th of June, Rome will play host to four days of partying and events, for Vespa fans and others.

The full programme will be revealed next autumn.

Since 1946, Vespa has given the world an extra gear, spreading like wildfire and uniting entire generations of young people from distant, diverse cultures in a single passion. It has driven cultural, musical and youth trends, accompanying countries and continents in their growth and driving them forwards during periods of economic wealth. Today, Vespa is a global brand which champions the values of technology, style and elegance.

or head to the official Vespa website vespa.com/en_EN/

