REV’IT! Altair H2O Jacket & Photon Smock – Outdoor-inspired style for urban motorcycling.

Outdoor-inspired styles are no longer exclusive to hikers in the woodlands. As lightweight and comfortably fitting hooded jackets and smocks have taken over the city streets, REV’IT! is now bringing this appealingly adventurous style to urban motorcycling with the fully ride-ready Photon Smock and waterproof Altair H2O jacket. Discover the Photon and Altair H2O now at your official REV’IT! dealer and on www.revitsport.com. Pricing and sizing details below.

It’s the crossover of purposeful design, combined with the comfort of convenience and a relaxed fit, that makes outdoor-style jackets appealing, go-to gear for every day and any ride. These new styles from REV’IT! capture the essence of that, while adding motorcycling-focused practicality throughout both the Altair H2O’s waterproof jacket design and the slightly more off-center smock design of the Photon.

Altair H2O Jacket

Taking cues from the world of winter sports, the fully waterproof Altair H2O jacket opens with a diagonal, asymmetric zipper, leaving a lot of room for storage across the jacket’s front. With not one, but two stash pocket options; large top loading one front and center and another two-part stash pocket you access from the sides. The top flap could easily be mistaken for yet more storage space, but that is an easily opened front vent with magnets to keep it securely open or closed.



More ventilation can be found in the form of ventilation zips along the lower parts of the sleeves. All equipped with waterproof YKK AquaGuard® zippers to assure REV’IT!’s proprietary hydratex membrane keeps you dry. Safety is equally assured, because not only does the jacket come with thin and comfortable CE-level 1 SEESMART impact protection at shoulders and elbows, the Altair H2O jacket boasts an AA safety rating, too.



Photon Smock

Oversized by design, REV’IT! really went all out with this adventurous urban smock style. The Photon makes the most of what a smock can be when it’s made for motorcycling. Light and comfortable, made from abrasion-resistant softshell fabric, it’s sportive and stylish – and practical. Easy to put on, like a hoodie – kangaroo pocket and side-accessed stash pockets included – and zipped to a close from the side.

Safety has not lost out when REV’IT! designed the Photon. A quick-and-easy cinch strap in the front pocket allows you to pull the (optional) back protector close to the body when you’re ready to ride – undoing the cinch is equally simple. That way you get casually loose fit outside and safe and secure inside. Speaking of which, safety is part of the deal with an AA impact-abrasion rating and CE-level 1 SEESMART armor at shoulders and elbows.

PRICING, SIZING, AND COLORS

ALTAIR H2O JACKET

The Altair H2O jacket is available in the colors Sand-Sand and Blue-Blue.

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

€ 269,99

CHF 269,90

£ 269.99

DKK 2.099,00

PLN 1.249,00

SEK 3.199,00

NOK 3.499,00

$ 349.99

CAD 489.99

PHOTON SMOCK

The Photon Smock is available in the colors Dark Blue-Green, Camo Blue, and Black.

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL

€ 199,99

CHF 199,90

£ 199.99

DKK 1.599,00

PLN 919,00

SEK 2.349,00

NOK 2.599,00

$ 319.99

CAD 429.99

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/



