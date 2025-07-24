Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations To Return To USA Through 2031

Infront Moto Racing and MX Sports are excited to announce the extension of their agreement to host the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in the United States through 2031.

Following the upcoming edition in Crawfordsville, Indiana, in 2025 and a scheduled return in 2028, this new agreement ensures that the most prestigious off-road event in the world will once again return to American soil in 2031. This long-term commitment reinforces the strong partnership between Infront Moto Racing and MX Sports and underlines the importance of the United States as a key player in the global motocross landscape.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing, expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement:

“Today, we are more than happy to announce the extension of our strong relationship with MX Sports and the organisation of a third Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in the USA, which will take place in 2031. This agreement ensures that the most prestigious off-road event of the year will return to the United States every three years through to 2031. I would like to personally thank Carrie and Davey Coombs, Tim Cotter, and the entire MX Sports team for their ongoing support and great collaboration over the years. We cannot wait to be at Ironman Raceway this October to celebrate motocross together with the fans!”

Davey Coombs, Vice President of MX Sports, Inc said: “All of us at MX Sports are honored to be chosen as the long-term partner for this prestigious event. We are excited for our domestic fans who will have the opportunity to attend the Motocross of Nations right here at home, and we also look forward to again welcoming international fans to one of America’s premier motocross facilities,” “We have all been passionate supporters of this event, and we are extremely proud to bring it to the United States through 2031, helping to unite the entire motocross world for many years to come. We are very proud to partner with Infront in hosting the Motocross of Nations here in the U.S. And we’re fortunate to have numerous options for premier racetracks that would serve as exceptional destinations for this historic event, and we look forward to finding the perfect venue for 2031.”



With this extension, the United States continues to cement its position as a key host nation for the Monster Energy FIM MXoN offering world-class facilities, passionate fans and a unique competitive atmosphere.



