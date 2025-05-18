Third win of the season for Oncu

Race 1 winner Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) started from pole position courtesy of his fastest lap yesterday.

The Spaniard converted that into a Lap 1 lead and he would lead a total of seven laps before a Lap 12 crash ruled him out of action. The Spaniard was chasing down Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) at the time.

Oncu spent every lap inside the podium positions and he made his decisive push in the final third of the action to win by a comfortable 1.7s margin.

It was Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) who finished second. The Frenchman was a podium finisher in Race 1 and his decision to use the harder SC1 rear tyre offered him an advantage in the closing stages.

Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) claimed his first podium finish of the season after a spirited race. The German led home his compatriot Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) as both enjoyed the best weekends of their season. Advertisement

Having crashed in Race 1 Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) struggled in Race 2 and eventually finished sixth.

Championship Highlights

Despite scoring just ten points over the course of the Czech Round Manzi holds a 40 point advantage from Bendsneyder.

Having scored 45 points this weekend Oncu is now just nine points behind third-placed Tom Booth-Amos in the standings.

Yamaha continues to lead the Manufacturers Standings by 85 points while just a point separates MV Agusta and Ducati who moved ahead of Triumph this weekend.

P1 – Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

“I’m very happy because I knew I couldn’t afford to make the same mistake as yesterday again. Normally, riders from the Kenan Academy don’t make mistakes like that, and I understood I had to stay focused. I did a few laps to settle in and then thought, ‘Okay, now it’s time to go’-and I went. It was an incredible race. I want to thank my team, because last night they gave me so much motivation. They worked hard on the bike so I can’t thank them enough. The championship is still long so I just want to enjoy the podiums and the fight with the guys. We’re not even halfway through the season so we’ll think more about the title later. For now, the goal is to stay on the podium and keep smiling.”

Race 2 Results

1. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

2. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +1.706s

3. Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) +3.643s

4. Marcel Schroetter (WRP Racing) +4.956s

5. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +5.081s

6. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +6.494s

Fastest lap: Jaume Masia (Ducati) – 1’34.338s – new lap record

Championship standings

1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 185 points

2. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 145

3. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) 131

4. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) 122

5. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) 110

6. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) 106

