OptiMate Battery Care for Classic Bikes

OptiMate 5 Select is the all-in-one battery charger for both classic and modern motorcycles.

The OptiMate 5 Select is the all-in-one solution for 6V and 12V lead-acid battery care; perfect for enthusiasts with both classic and more modern motorcycles in their garage.

The transition of motorcycle electrical systems from 6 volts to 12 volts occurred gradually throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, although many smaller capacity machines continued to be produced with 6-volt systems into the 1980s. As a result, many classic bike enthusiasts need separate battery chargers for their collections, and for any modern motorcycles they may own.

The OptiMate 5 select eliminates the need for multiple devices. Simply connect it, select your voltage and leave it to do the rest. No more worrying about using the wrong charger.

It will diagnose, recover, charge, check and maintain the bike's battery completely automatically. Plus, if you're guilty of neglecting your battery during the off-season, that's no problem either – the OptiMate 5 Select can recover it from as low as 0.5 volts.

It’s suitable for all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries – STD, AGM, GEL, SLI and deep cycle, from 3-120Ah (up to 160Ah for 6V). There’s no risk of over- or under-charging, since it adjusts the rate of charge to suit the size of battery. Plus built-in spark suppression, with automatic shut down, if short circuited or the battery is disconnected.

It can be left attached for extended periods – ideal for winter storage and vehicles used occasionally. The unique 24-7-365 programme means you can simply connect and forget. It’s also protected from dust and water splashes (rated IP54) and tested for use down to -40°C, so can be used in unheated garages and outbuildings, and even outdoors.

The OptiMate 5 Select 6V/12V retails at £84.90 including VAT and comes with a comprehensive three-year warranty and TUV/GS certification for complete peace of mind.

Ready to go out of the box, it’s supplied with two interchangeable SAE leads: one with clamps for bench charging, the other with in-line protection fuse and eyelet terminals for permanent connection to the motorcycle battery.

