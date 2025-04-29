Dunlop Extends Partnership As Official Tire Supplier Of Motoamerica Through 2029

Dunlop Will Remain As The Official Tire Supplier For All Nine Of MotoAmerica’s Classes

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, has proudly announced that it has renewed its partnership with Dunlop to remain as the official tire supplier for the championship through 2029. This new four-year agreement solidifies Dunlop’s commitment to providing high-performance tires across all categories of the MotoAmerica series.

As the 2025 season continues, Dunlop will enter its 11th year as the exclusive tire supplier for all nine classes of the MotoAmerica Championship.

“MotoAmerica has enjoyed a strong, long-term partnership with Dunlop since we started in 2015,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This marks our fourth multi-year agreement with Dunlop, which highlights the mutual trust and confidence we share. The collaboration allows Dunlop to innovate and enhance their products through our series, ultimately benefiting the consumer. With advancements in grip, feel, and durability, our athletes are achieving faster lap times, which positively impacts the entire racing community. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming seasons and the continuation of our partnership with Dunlop.”

“Racing holds significant importance for Dunlop, and our involvement in the MotoAmerica series has proven invaluable for the development of our high-performance tires,” said Chad Geer, Director of MC Product, Marketing & Motorsports at Dunlop. Our design and service teams bring passion to MotoAmerica events, and the insights gained on the track enhance our products for customers – many of whom are avid racing enthusiasts. Since MotoAmerica took over the series in 2015, we have fostered an excellent relationship, and we are excited to extend this partnership for another four years. The 2025 season is off to a promising start, and we are thrilled to play a key role in it.” Advertisement

In addition to supplying tires to MotoAmerica’s Superbike, Supersport, King Of The Baggers, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Super Hooligan National Championship, and Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. classes, Dunlop is also playing a significant role in the development of MotoAmerica’s youth classes – Talent Cup and Mini Cup.

“Dunlop shares the same goal with MotoAmerica in working hard to promote and assist in the growth of youth road racing in the U.S., with the hope of finding the next star who can ultimately fight for World Championships,” said Rainey.

