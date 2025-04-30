MotoGP 25 out now

The newest chapter of the official MotoGP™ videogame is now available

Milestone and MotoGP™ are thrilled to announce the release MotoGP™25! The newest chapter of the official MotoGP™ videogame is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

In this new instalment, players will be able to fully express their passion, skills, and mental strength, their Heart of Racing, to the fullest, with revamped features and new modes that provide a cohesive and immersive experience for everyone. The new Race Off modes allow players to train like real-life riders in three unique and very different disciplines. From the off-road Flat Tracks, to the fast Motards, up to the agile Minibikes, players will be able to test and perfect their skills. With different physics and handling, these bikes will be available in standalone events, but also, they will be an important part of the renewed career mode, where players will be able to improve both their character and their relationships with the other riders.

MotoGP™25 offers everyone the chance to express their love for racing regardless of their skills level, thanks to the new Arcade Experience and Pro Experience. The former offers a game experience that immediately immerses players in the action, while preserving the true essence of the sport. This option offers a simpler style of gameplay, allowing fans to live the life of a MotoGP™ rider without having to think too much about the technical aspects of the bike. On the other hand, the Pro Experience promises to be the pinnacle of simulation. Players will be able to tune and set up numerous elements for truly personalized gameplay sessions.

The career mode introduces a new Turning Points system. Players will now have the opportunity to choose their path more freely, with their objectives and rivals changing based on their ultimate goal.

These may include securing the contract of their dreams or leading a lower field team to the top of the grid. The Riders Market and the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards are back, along with a new Bike Development System. In this new feature, communication with the team is fundamental, as the bike will evolve around players’ feedback, bringing the virtual experience even closer to reality.

Importantly, MotoGP™25 includes new bike sounds, recorded on track in collaboration with the official MotoGP™ teams. This new recording method has resulted in a richer and more complete sound compartment, which will create a bigger sense of immersion for players, who will feel like being on the real track. The new sound presets offer an even more customizable gameplay experience for everyone. From the Passion one, for the crowd lovers, to the Focus one, for those who want to concentrate on the race.

Whether it is against friends or other riders from all over the world, the full Cross-play* allows players to test their abilities, while the new ranked races will establish a balanced competition based on skill level. The LiveGP Championship* will introduce new challenges that will push players to improve even further and become the best on the grid. For those who want to compete from the comfort of their couch, the two-player local split-screen is the perfect choice.

Creativity will be freer than ever with the power of the game editors. Players will be able to unleash their imagination to create incredible customizations and share them with the rest of the community*. There is also the opportunity to create the helmet of one of the twenty-two MotoGP™ riders with the Helmet Contest. Those who will submit their creation during the contest period will have the chance to be selected and see their design in a real MotoGP™ race.

The lights are out, the new MotoGP™ chapter is here. Who will be the next champion?

MotoGP™25 is available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Xbox – https://amzn.to/4iFWqGD

Nintendo Switch – https://amzn.to/4iFWqGD

Playstation 4 – https://amzn.to/4jVgvts

Playstation 5 – https://amzn.to/4jXDGDD

*Cross-play, LiveGP, UGCs sharing not available on Nintendo Switch version. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. Playstation logos and “PlayStation” are registered trademarks of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved