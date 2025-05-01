New colours launched for V-Strom 800 range

Suzuki has launched a range of new colour options for its V-Strom 800 range, including the 800DE and 800RE, and the Tour variants of each.

The go-anywhere 800DE, with its 21” front wheel, fully-adjustable Showa suspension with 220mm of travel, 220mm ground clearance, off-road-focussed traction control setting, and switchable ABS, is available in a new white and blue paint scheme, with blue spoked rims, and a gloss black with grey and red decals and black rims. The trademark yellow version, synonymous with Suzuki’s off-road heritage, is updated and comes with blue rims for 2025.

The V-Strom 800RE road explorer – with cast wheels that swap the 21” front to a 19” rim, plus revised ergonomics for performance more geared towards the asphalt – comes in a bright red with black seat unit and trim, a metallic matt black with yellow accents, and a metallic grey.

The Tour variants of both the 800DE and 800RE come in the same new colour schemes, and add 112 litres of storage space as standard, courtesy of three piece aluminium luggage.

Find out more about Suzuki’s V-Strom range, here. Advertisement

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/